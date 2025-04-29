Bobby’s death in 9-1-1 leaves Buck in an interesting position, here’s why

Peter Krause's performance as Captain Bobby Nash on 9-1-1 wasn't only adored – it was legendary. For eight seasons, Bobby was the stoic, empathetic, and fundamentally human heart of the 118. His death, which was broadcast during the emotionally gutting midseason finale of season 8, not only stunned the characters on the show but also destroyed the fans who've invested years following the team as they've grown under his leadership.

Though his ripples will be felt by all, there is no doubt that the greatest impact will be on Evan Buck Buckley – Oliver Stark – whose own emotional arc has for some time now been bound up with Bobby's guidance and paternal protection.

9-1-1: A complicated start, a profound connection

Still from the series

Bobby and Buck's relationship did not start with affection. Indeed, when Buck first arrived at the 118, he was rash, irresponsible, and a solo wolf. Bobby, meanwhile, was attempting to rebuild his life following a devastating past of addiction and the horrible loss of his family in a fire. They clashed from the get-go, with Bobby considering firing Buck during the show's very first episode.

But with time, Bobby's consistent self-discipline and Buck's need to mature created an association that went past a classic captain-firefighter relationship. Bobby became a father to Buck in a manner no one else ever had. Buck, emotionally deprived and neglected by his parents, finally had someone who noticed his hurt and encouraged him to turn it into purpose.

Bobby, meanwhile, was able to start healing from his loss by investing in Buck's development. Their bond was a staple of the series and the core of the 118's dynamic.

9-1-1: Growth through found family

Buck's arc throughout the 9-1-1 one of the most emotionally rich on the show. From re-establishing a relationship with his sister Maddie to surviving near-death experiences, a failed relationship, and ultimately coming out as bisexual, Buck's journey has been marked by struggle, resilience, and ultimately, self-discovery. A significant portion of that journey was made possible due to Bobby.

Bobby showed Buck what unconditional love is – not in dramatic performances, but in steady support and coaching. "Buck Begins" revealed to him his difficult childhood and made him understand his quest for approval, but Bobby's mentorship was what revealed to him an alternative way of being, not one governed by pain and fear, but love and relationships.

This feeling of found family hits home with a lot of LGBTQ+ audiences, particularly those like Buck who had found acceptance within families other than their own biological ones. Bobby was safety, structure, and belonging, qualities that Buck had never really experienced before this.

9-1-1: Where does Buck go from here?

In Bobby's dying moments, he looked to Buck, not Eddie, not Chimney, not even Athena, to impart some final words. His "I love you, kid" and promise that Buck would be all right were impactful, heart-wrenching, and profoundly symbolic. Bobby relied on Buck to bear the emotional burden of his death and guide the team beyond.

History informs us, though, that Buck doesn't take grief well. He tends to either self-isolate or make impulsive, destructive decisions when overwhelmed. We’ve seen this after Abby left, when Eddie was injured, and when Buck was sidelined following his trauma.

Bobby's death could send him tumbling again, and the concern for viewers is that Buck could slip into old habits – seeking risky calls, shutting himself off emotionally, or trying to fill the void of what he lost without allowing himself time to mourn.

If Buck does stumble – and he probably will – it won't be the end. Rather, it will be a test of all that Bobby instilled in him. Can Buck step up to become the calming influence the 118 currently requires? Can he live up to Bobby's legacy by becoming not merely an exceptional firefighter, but the emotional anchor the team needs? We're about to discover. But here's one thing for sure: Bobby's gone, but his influence – and particularly on Buck – will define 9-1-1 for years to come.

Catch the latest episode of 9-1-1 streaming on ABC.

