9-1-1 may be close to bidding farewell to one key character, here's why

9-1-1 is an American procedural drama television series that first aired in 2018. It centers around first responders in Los Angeles, such as firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and dispatchers. Produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 was on Fox for six seasons before moving to ABC for its seventh season. ABC has renewed the procedural drama for its ninth season in April 2025.

According to an article published by TV Line on April 11, 2025, speculation about the departure of Peter Krause's character, Captain Bobby Nash, grew after off-camera shots of season 8 featured a funeral scene with characters in funeral clothes.

Bobby was reportedly the only one to not show up in the scene. The upcoming episode is titled The Last Alarm, a term used to refer to a retirement or in-the-line-of-duty death when it comes to first responders.

The significance of the 9-1-1 episode The Last Alarm

The episode is titled after the "last alarm," a ceremonial expression reserved in firefighting tradition for remembering deceased firefighters who were killed on duty or for retired members. Traditionally, the ringing of a bell, usually three times, marks the end of a firefighter's career. It is a standard practice followed by the US fire services.

There is a ceremonial scene in the behind-the-scenes action of 9-1-1, where characters are dressed in black. The character of Captain Bobby Nash is reportedly the only one who does not appear in such scenes.

Behind-the-scenes clues

Leaked behind-the-scenes footage from 9-1-1 season 8 features a funeral procession with several main characters dressed in black. Bobby's family members Athena, May, and Harry are seen walking behind a firetruck in funeral garb.

There are also videos of May Grant carrying Bobby's fire helmet in the procession. Bobby's turnout jacket, which has his name assigned to it, is also seen on a fire truck in the background. These are seen in formal firefighter memorials at funeral services.

Decider reported on April 12, 2025, that Peter Krause would be at a promotional interview on Good Morning America for the show, but his name has been removed. This switch is consistent with the speculation about that character's fate on the show.

Peter Krause's perspective and past statements

In a TVLine March 20, 2023 interview, Peter Krause declared that he would like his character, Bobby Nash, to stay on at Station 118. He called his cast members his character's "family" and spoke about how he and Angela Bassett were the show's "mom and dad," invoking their long-running roles and presence on set.

On March 21, 2024, Krause spoke with TheWrap about what it is like physically to play a firefighter.

"I don’t think my body can hold out for another seven seasons, but I have a few more in me," he stated.

The show's history of dramatic twists

Since its beginning, 9-1-1 has effectively used cliffhangers and dramatic surprises. Some highlights include season 3's tsunami storyline, season 5's discovery of a serial killer in the midst of Station 118, and season 7's cliffhanger that left Bobby Nash in cardiac arrest after saving Athena from a house fire.

In season 8, this trend continues with the two-parter contagion-related tale, with Bobby, Hen, Chimney, and Ravi caught up in a lab blast caused by a lethal virus. The high stakes are compounded by the military's announcement to shut down rescue attempts.

These developments fit 9-1-1's track record of putting characters in deadly predicaments, which are usually resolved unexpectedly. The speculation surrounding Bobby Nash now fits with the show's narrative approach, which is built from dramatic tension.

9-1-1 season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

