9-1-1 season 8 part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

9-1-1 season 8 part 2 began airing on ABC on March 6, 2025. The first part of the season started airing on September 26, 2024, with the midseason finale airing on November 21, 2024. After a brief hiatus, the second part of the show resumed in March 2025 and saw rescues and emotional character moments on the ABC show.

9-1-1 season 8 part 2 focuses on the team adjusting to new dynamics while handling some of the most difficult calls of their careers. Several incidents have added depth to the ongoing storylines, including Maddie’s kidnapping, Eddie’s potential departure to Texas, and Buck’s emotional struggles.

As the season unfolds, tensions rise, and relationships are tested, setting the stage for some of the most dramatic episodes yet.

9-1-1 season 8 part 2 complete release schedule

9-1-1 season 8 part 2 has returned with its second part, bringing more intense emergencies and personal dramas. The mid-season finale aired on November 21, 2024, with Episode 8 titled Wannabes. After a hiatus, the series resumed on March 6, 2025, with episode 9, Sob Stories, marking the beginning of Part 2.

Episode Title Date 9 Sob Stories Thursday, March 6, 2025 10 Voices Thursday, March 13, 2025 11 Holy Mother of God Thursday, March 20, 2025 12 Disconnected Thursday, March 27, 2025 13 Aftermath Thursday, April 3, 2025 14 Rescue Me Thursday, April 10, 2025 15 Breaking Point Thursday, April 17, 2025 16 Under Pressure Thursday, April 24, 2025 17 Survivors Thursday, May 1, 2025 18 This Is Us Thursday, May 8, 2025

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 8 part 2?

9-1-1 season 8 part 2 primarily airs on ABC, and fans can watch new episodes on the ABC channel or online through the ABC website or app. However, to stream via the app or website, viewers need to log in using their cable provider’s credentials.

Meanwhile, the channel ABC is available through various live TV streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV. These services offer live access to ABC, allowing viewers to watch the episodes in real time.

For those who prefer streaming services, new episodes of 9-1-1 season 8 part 2 are available on Hulu one day after they air. Those with a Hulu + Live TV subscription can also watch the episodes live as they premiere on ABC.

Hulu offers different subscription plans for those looking to stream 9-1-1. The ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month, while the ad-free version is priced at $17.99 per month. If opting for Hulu + Live TV, the plan costs $76.99 per month, which includes live ABC access and a selection of other channels.

Cast of 9-1-1 season 8 part 2

Angela Bassett – Athena Grant-Nash

– Athena Grant-Nash Peter Krause – Robert "Bobby" Nash

– Robert "Bobby" Nash Oliver Stark – Evan "Buck" Buckley

– Evan "Buck" Buckley Aisha Hinds – Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

– Henrietta "Hen" Wilson Kenneth Choi – Howard "Chimney" Han

– Howard "Chimney" Han Jennifer Love Hewitt – Maddie Buckley Han

– Maddie Buckley Han Ryan Guzman – Edmundo "Eddie" Díaz

– Edmundo "Eddie" Díaz Gavin McHugh – Christopher Díaz

– Christopher Díaz Corinne Massiah – May Grant

– May Grant Marcanthonee Jon Reis – Harry Grant

– Harry Grant Bryan Safi – Josh Russo

– Josh Russo Debra Christofferson – Sue Blevins

– Sue Blevins Tracie Thoms – Karen Wilson

– Karen Wilson John Harlan Kim – Albert Han

– Albert Han Abigail Spencer – Detective Amber Brayburn

– Detective Amber Brayburn Danny Nucci – Detective Rick Romero

What happened in 9-1-1 season 8 part 1?

9-1-1 Season 8 part 1 set up some major shifts for its characters, and it was packed with intense rescues as well as personal struggles. It ended with a cliffhanger that left fans waiting for answers. The season started with the 118 dealing with one of their biggest challenges yet, while personal relationships took unexpected turns.

One of the biggest arcs in Part 1 revolved around Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and his decision to move back to Texas. His son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) had been living with Eddie’s parents, and after struggling with long-distance parenting, Eddie decided to leave Los Angeles.

This decision didn’t sit well with Buck (Oliver Stark), who spent most of Part 1 trying to come to terms with it. Buck initially supported Eddie but later realized how much the move would affect him.

Their tension built up over the first eight episodes, with Buck even sabotaging Eddie’s attempts to sublet his apartment. In the midseason finale, Buck finally accepted Eddie’s decision, offering to take over his lease, but their goodbye was emotional and left a lot unsaid.

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) had their own major storyline after they discovered that they were expecting another baby. While this could have been good news for them, Maddie struggled with anxiety due to her past postpartum depression. She worried about going through it again and kept a lot of her fears bottled up.

While Chimney tried to reassure her, it was clear that Maddie had unresolved trauma from her past experiences. As if things weren’t already complicated, Maddie got pulled into a disturbing case at the call center. A mysterious 9-1-1 caller led her to believe she was speaking to a kidnapper holding a young girl hostage.

The LAPD, including Athena (Angela Bassett), got involved, and they thought they had tracked down the suspect—Richard Bullock, a known s*x offender. Things took a dark turn when Maddie encouraged the caller to end his own life, and when the police arrived, they found Bullock dead.

The real twist came in the final moments of Part 1. Maddie, feeling uneasy about how things unfolded, was attacked in her own home. The person responsible was Detective Amber Brayburn (Abigail Spencer), the officer who had been working the case.

She had been the real kidnapper all along, and she framed Bullock to cover her tracks. The midseason finale ended with Maddie unconscious on the floor, leaving viewers shocked.

Meanwhile, Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena continued working through the fallout of their past traumas, and Hen (Aisha Hinds) juggled family struggles with Karen (Tracie Thoms). The 118 also handled several high-stakes rescues, but the heart of Part 1 was the character-driven drama, setting up huge stakes for the second half of the season.

9-1-1 season 8 part 2 is available on Hulu.

