This scene in 9-1-1 season 8 explains why Eddie hasn't noticed Buck's feelings for him

Buck and Eddie's dynamic on 9-1-1 grew far more complex since Eddie's arrival in season 2. They first develop a deep bond when Buck is entrusted with Eddie's son, Christopher, as his legal guardian.

Season 8 explores Buck's emotional state more, particularly following Eddie's move to Texas to reconnect with Christopher. Buck's struggles are portrayed in episode 11, Holy Mother of God, when he deals with Eddie's absence and reflects on his feelings. Buck's internal struggle is further depicted in conversations with characters Tommy and Maddie.

As reported by an article on Screen Rant on April 8, 2025, 9-1-1 season 8, episode 13 is the turning point in learning about Buck and Eddie's disconnection. Buck attempts to reach out to Eddie, while Eddie focuses on his family issues back in Texas, which keeps him ignorant of Buck's emotional signals. The episode highlights the emotional gap in the two characters' lives.

Eddie's emotional turmoil in Texas

In 9-1-1 season 8, Eddie Diaz moves to Texas to be with his son, Christopher, who lives with Eddie's parents. Eddie learns that his parents have made decisions regarding Christopher without his involvement. He confronts them about their interference.

In episode 13, he discovers their actions were intentional. Eddie learns that his parents intentionally undercut him to prevent Christopher from leaving them and moving on with his life.

Eddie does not work as an El Paso firefighter because of a local hiring freeze. Instead, he became a rideshare driver, which was quite a change from his role at 118 in Los Angeles. The situation compels Eddie to adjust to a different lifestyle and continue to fight to maintain his position in his son's life.

These family issues take up most of Eddie's time and intellectual effort in Texas. Consequently, he is depicted as dedicating most of his attention to regaining custody and establishing trust with Christopher. This leaves little room for him to recognize or respond to emotional dynamics with others, including Buck.

Buck's unexpressed feelings in 9-1-1

Buck is struggling emotionally during 9-1-1 season 8 after his split with Tommy. In season 8, episode 6, Confessions, Buck discovers that Tommy has been engaged to Buck's ex, Abby, in the past, which led to an abrupt end of their relationship.

The emotional struggle continues into season 8, episode 11, when Tommy informs Buck that he’s no longer scared to be hurt because his "competition," Eddie, is no longer an option. Buck attempts to justify his feelings, responding,

"I don't have to want to sleep with everyone I have feelings for, and I don't have to have feelings for everyone I sleep with."

Their encounter concludes on an intense note, with Tommy leaving. Later, Buck talks to his sister, Maddie, about the encounter. Maddie asks if he is in love with Eddie and adds that "it would not be so crazy" if he were. Buck denies it once more, stating that Eddie is straight, but his statements lack clarity.

While Buck never directly confesses feelings to Eddie, his actions imply more profound emotional turmoil. Throughout the series, Buck is depicted constantly worrying about Eddie's well-being.

However, his inability or refusal to communicate these emotions directly contributes to Eddie remaining unaware. The lack of communication thus keeps the distance between them emotionally.

The turning point in 9-1-1 season 8, episode 13

In 9-1-1 season 8, episode 13, Invisible, Buck and Eddie engage in a FaceTime conversation. Buck casually inquires about Hen's favorite pie when he intends to take one to her birthday party. Eddie says he knows and has already seen it on Facebook, emphasizing that he picks up on others' cues better within his group than Buck.

Though Buck makes contact and initiates reassuring gestures, Eddie remains focused on his challenges in Texas. His attention is occupied by his efforts to make up with Christopher and his struggle with his parents. As a result, Eddie does not notice Buck's emotional undertones in the interaction.

The scene depicts how individual stress and emotional burdens can cause missed cues. As Buck tries to connect, Eddie's state does not allow him to receive or perceive the emotional sophistication, keeping them apart emotionally.

9-1-1 season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

