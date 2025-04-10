“I was fuming”- 9-1-1 fans are furious with Eddie's parents after recent episode

9-1-1 begins its eighth season, highlighting the professional and personal lives of emergency responders. In season 8, episode 13, titled "Invisible," firefighter Eddie Diaz finds himself at odds with his parents over caring for his son, Christopher. Eddie had planned a surprise day out with basketball tickets, but later learned that his parents had enrolled Christopher in a chess tournament without informing him. This episode aired on April 3, 2025.
The episode sparked many responses on Reddit, where multiple users commented on the situation between Eddie and his parents. On April 6, a thread titled "Eddie's Parents" appeared on Reddit, where one fan wrote,
"Anyone here hate them too??? They’re prolly projecting to Chris their dreams and hopes for Eddie or something. I don’t like the backhanded comments etc ugh."
This thread received over 200 upvotes, and one fan commented,
"When she said only parent can accompany Chris, and there were so many seats available, I was fuming."
Fans are frustrated at how often Eddie's parents interfere in his parenting.
On Reddit, a post read, They've been trying to make Chris their son.
In the same post on Reddit, someone wrote, "They're the worst!!!!! I'm so triggered by the parents in 9-1-1." This expresses a negative reaction to Eddie's parents' portrayal in the episode.
These comments summarize the main complaints expressed by viewers, including the belief that Eddie's parents are excessively critical and may be interfering with Eddie's relationship with his son.
A user commented that unfit parents deserve to be cut off or, at the very least, have minimal contact. The statement discusses reducing or severing contact with parents in certain contexts, such as Eddie's situation in the episode.
9-1-1 season 8, episode 13, recap
In 9-1-1 season 8, episode 13, titled "Invisible," Hen Wilson and Eddie Diaz are central to parallel narratives about family life and professional dynamics. Her family and colleagues did not acknowledge her birthday.
At home, Karen and their children failed to mention it. At work, Station 118 focused on new fire equipment marked "H.E.N. (High-Efficiency Nozzle) Day," misunderstanding the date's significance. Later, Hen responded to an emergency call about a man named Archie, who was trapped beneath his bed in his apartment after unexpectedly coming home and discovering his fiancée cheating on him.
Archie later becomes involved in further emergencies, including being pinned under a truck and subsequently taking hostages on a bus while armed with a knife. Hen intervened during the hostage situation, and it was resolved without injuries.
In 9-1-1 season 8, episode 13, Eddie surprised his son, Christopher, by purchasing basketball tickets for him. However, he discovered that his parents had enrolled Christopher in a chess tournament at the same time.
Tournament regulations allow for only one guardian, so Eddie's father, Ramon, was already present. Christopher became physically ill during the tournament and told Eddie that he was only there for his grandparents.
Eddie informed his parents that he was bringing Christopher to live with him again. By the end of the episode, Hen's teammates and family throw her a belated birthday party, and Eddie returns home with Christopher.
9-1-1 season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.