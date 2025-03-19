What role does Anirudh Pisharody play in 9-1-1? Character details explored

The American television drama series 9-1-1 launched on Fox networks in 2018 and switched to ABC networks after its debut. The series shows how first responders from Los Angeles Police, Paramedics, and Firefighting units react to their challenging emergency scenes.

Anirudh Pisharody plays probationary firefighter Ravi Panikkar at LA Fire Department Station 118. He started his role in 9-1-1 season 4, episode 6, Jinx. Since his introduction, Ravi Panikkar has evolved from a newcomer facing initial challenges to a more confident and integrated member of the 118 team.

Anirudh Pisharody's role as Ravi Panikkar in 9-1-1

Anirudh Pisharody (Image via Getty)

In 9-1-1, Ravi Panikkar began his firehouse assignment at Station 118 during season 4 as a firefighter who lacked experience. His starting shift brought about a jinx that generated numerous emergency tasks for Station 118.

After a traumatic rescue mission, Ravi needed time to recover and improve. In season 5, he gained confidence, tackling tough situations like a prison riot and a haunting rescue. His skills in firefighting, barricades, and arson cases showed his growth, and he began taking on leadership roles during emergencies.

Ravi continued to develop professionally and personally during season 6. He returns to the academy to train new recruits, which shows his confidence and leadership development.

During this season, Ravi has participated in various emergency calls, including finding a lost child and investigating tax fraud. His work during the rescues helped him gain a higher rank within the station's operations.

In 9-1-1, season 7, the 118 team considered Ravi a dependable, experienced member. He helped his teammates through tough times, such as supporting Buck during his personal difficulties.

He demonstrated his skills as a team leader during a wildfire rescue by handling critical situations during the operation.

Through his successful disaster response work, including the earthquake rescue mission, Ravi displayed his excellent decision-making abilities under stressful conditions. Through his experiences, Ravi developed from being a new firefighter to becoming a respected and reliable member of Station 118.

Ravi Panikkar is set to return in the latter half of 9-1-1 season 8. Pisharody confirmed his character's comeback by sharing a post on his social media, where he appeared in his firefighter attire, signaling Ravi's reappearance.

Anirudh Pisharody's perspective on his acting experiences from 9-1-1

Anirudh Pisharody has discussed his acting experiences as Ravi Panikkar from 9-1-1 through several interviews.

According to Pisharody during his interview with Hello! on April 14, 2023, Ravi has gained more self-assurance and power in his evolution.

"Ravi's definitely had a lot of growth since we last saw him. His character is stronger"

In an interview with Tell-Tale on April 11, 2024, Pisharody described bonding with his new firefighting colleagues as:

"I think the testament of everybody on the cast is that they were so welcoming."

Pisharody wants to see his character Ravi go through physical actions beyond the usual.

"We’ve seen a lot of the emotional side of his backstory and the psychological turmoil. I would love to see more of the character’s physicality."

Pisharody described his work with Kathleen Choi (Chimney) as a learning platform.

"It was awesome. I learned so much. I definitely count him as a mentor in life, in the industry, and on the show."

9-1-1 season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

