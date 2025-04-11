Oliver Stark teases a "really big and spectacular" episode in 9-1-1 season 8 

9-1-1 season 8 intensifies its focus on large-scale emergencies while continuing the personal arcs of key characters. Recent episodes introduce a biological threat after the 118 responds to a fire at a biomedical lab.

An explosion traps team members inside, exposing them to a lethal virus. Meanwhile, Buck and Athena remain outside, coordinating the emergency response.

Oliver Stark plays Evan "Buck" Buckley and previewed the upcoming episode 15 in a recent interview with Screen Rant on April 8, 2025, describing it as "really big and spectacular."

"I just think it's really big and spectacular and one of these episodes, and we've had a number of them over the years, where I go," he said.

The episode establishes significant implications concerning biohazard containment, military quarantine, and unauthorized rescues.

What did Oliver Stark reveal?

Oliver Stark (Image via Youtube/@Zach Sang Show)

Stark clarified that although the episode was filmed in 14th position, it will air on TV as episode 15. He highlighted the overall quality of the episode and noted the collaborative effort that went into its creation. In his opinion,

"I think it's one of those episodes where you go, "Wow, that's really great work." They really put [in] a lot, and I don't mean for myself, but from the whole cast, and also production-wise."

Stark also admired the episode's scale and ambition, comparing it to standards rarely seen on network TV. He stated,

"[I] can't believe that's for network television. I can't believe that's for procedural network television."

Finally, he expressed his anticipation for the audience's reaction, noting,

"There's really a lot that goes into it. So I'm really excited for the audience to get to enjoy all the work that went into it."

Build-Up to 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15

9-1-1 Season 8 intensifies with a two-part story that begins in episode 14, Sick Day. Team 118 responds to an emergency fire call in Los Angeles at a private biomedical lab facility. The team enters the lab to extinguish the fire and assist any victims present.

Shortly thereafter, an internal explosion occurs, trapping Bobby, Hen, Chimney, and Ravi inside. It is revealed that the lab stores high-level pathogens, including Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

Buck stayed outside the facility with Athena, as they were responsible for coordinating external operations to assess contamination risk and support the response once access to the facility was restricted. Athena collaborated with local law enforcement to secure the area.

Ravi stepped in for the team during Eddie's absence, as Eddie decided to stay in Texas after moving there with his son. The episode concluded with the revelation that one of the lab technicians, Moira, had stolen the last remaining vial of the antidote, increasing the biological threat.

What to expect in 9-1-1 season 8, episode 15?

In 9-1-1 season 8, episode 15, titled " Lab Rats, " Chimney develops the initial symptoms of viral exposure while Hen suffers from a collapsed lung. The CDC and military leaders respond to the biohazard with a deadly quarantine. Federal orders halt the rescue operations, leaving the infected members behind.

Meanwhile, Buck and Athena undertake an unauthorized rescue mission. They set out to locate Moira and recover the stolen antidote, confronting the biohazard lockdown imposed by the government. This two-part story marks a turning point in Season 8, introducing larger-scale external threats and personal dramas.

9-1-1 season 8, episode 15, Lab Rats, is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

