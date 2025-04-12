"I think it's a very likely possibility"- Fans theorize that Ravi's cancer is back after latest 9-1-1 stills

In 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14, Sick Day, the team from Station 118 receives a response call for a fire in a laboratory that houses lethal viruses such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), which has a mortality rate of 40%. Bobby, Hen, Chimney, and Ravi are trapped by the resulting explosion and face the threat of exposure.

Ravi Panikkar, played by Anirudh Pisharody, had gone on probationary duty with Station 118. He came back on active duty in season 8, episode 11. He works with the core team members, including Buck.

A Reddit thread for the episode promotional stills on April 10, 2025, saw one user speculate that Ravi's cancer may be recurring. Speculation was made regarding shots of Ravi looking for the antidote. However, no official source has confirmed this turn of the plot. A fan commented on this thread:

"That's first thought I had when I saw those pics of Ravi and I think it’s a very likely possibility… but I do wonder if, after binging in Bobby’s mom & having her have cancer, they’d really do two different cancer plotlines this close together."

This comment has pondered whether Ravi Panikkar will have a relapse of his old illness.

Fan comment regarding Ravi's cancer reoccurrence (Image via Reddit)

Another user hypothesised, speculating that what he does may reflect concern with his condition amidst the virus outbreak.

A fan reacted to the way Ravi looked, commenting, Ravi, why so sad? and also made an observation about how the show treated character birthdays.

This comment on Ravi's expression in the stills, questioning, Why is my prince so sad? demonstrates observable concern for his state of mind. The same user posted anticipation for further interactions between the characters.

Some more fan comments read:

Fan comments regarding Ravi's cancer reoccurrence (Image via Reddit)

An overview of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14

In 9-1-1 season 8, episode 14, Sick Day, the 118 crew responded to a call for a fire in a biomedical research facility. An explosion in the laboratory trapped Bobby, Hen, Chimney, and Ravi.

The building held deadly pathogens, such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a virus that has a strong rate of fatalities. The crew activated the containment protocols because of the threat of possible exposure.

Ravi gets on the case of finding the missing antidote, which is not available at the scene. It was confirmed that a scientist, Moira, obtained the one available antidote and initiated the event.

Chimney subsequently started presenting symptoms of viral exposure.

The military took over the containment perimeter. After officials received information that the virus had mutated for faster transmission, rescue efforts were suspended.

The episode concluded without confirming the trapped team members' condition or status.

Ravi's backstory and health issues in 9-1-1

Ravi Panikkar, played by Anirudh Pisharody, revealed in season 5 of 9-1-1 that he had made it through childhood cancer. He said that he spent most of his childhood in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy.

This history has been cited as one of Ravi's motivations for becoming a firefighter. His medical history is a part of his character’s story and influences why he decided on a career with emergency services.

Ravi returned to Station 118 after working as a peer instructor for the LAFD training facility in season 6 of 9-1-1. It was part of his ongoing character development on the show.

9-1-1 season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

