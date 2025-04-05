Why Eddie staying in Texas longer could work well for his romantic life on 9-1-1?

9-1-1 is a police procedural drama series that first premiered on January 3, 2018, originally on FOX. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the show explores the world of Los Angeles first responders as they deal with emergencies while also navigating their personal struggles.

The show features Angela Bassett as LAPD sergeant Athena Grant-Nash, and Peter Krause as Station 118 fire captain Bobby Nash. The other cast members include Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan Buckley, and Ryan Guzman as a firefighter and former army medic named Eddie Diaz. Guzman joined the show in season 2 and has been a regular ever since.

Over the years, Eddie and Buck, who are colleagues and best friends on the show, have garnered a fanbase that ships them together as a couple. The show has also teased a romantic arc between them in recent episodes. After Eddie moves to Texas in episode 10, Buck and Eddie can use the time apart to understand their feelings for each other in 9-1-1 season 8.

9-1-1 season 8: Healing old wounds could open Eddie up to new love

In 9-1-1 season 8, Eddie's journey toward healing is intertwined with his evolving relationship with Buck. Their bond has deepened this season as Eddie begins confronting the unresolved issues in his life. In episode 6, Eddie's confession to a priest about his feelings of guilt and emotional disconnection reveals that he is holding back a lot.

By the end of season 7, Eddie's relationship with his son, Chris, deteriorates when the latter finds out that Eddie is dating a woman who looks very much like his dead mother. Chris then moves to Texas to live with his grandparents. Eddie's move to Texas in episode 10 gives him time to reconnect with his son and reflect on what he truly wants in life.

Meanwhile, Buck steps into Eddie's world by moving into his house back in Los Angeles. This sequence hints that there are deeper emotions at play between the two. It also gives Buck the space to evaluate what he feels for his friend and how to address his emotions. Furthermore, Maddie and Tommy questioning Buck about his feelings indicates that the show has already started to explore this storyline.

Eddie and Buck's journey on 9-1-1

Eddie and Buck's shared journey on 9-1-1 is one of the story arcs foundational for the two characters. Since Eddie's entry into the Station 118 in season 2, their chemistry has reflected a blend of mutual regard, trauma, and loyalty that deepens with each season.

Eddie quickly becomes important in Buck's life beyond a just colleague due to the fact that he feels like family, especially to Chris. Their friendship has been through life-threatening rescues, personal griefs, and moments of vulnerability.

Buck supports Eddie in his PTSD struggles, and in turn, Eddie supports Buck in his identity, and familial crises. One of the most striking moments comes during season 5, where Eddie names Buck the legal guardian for Chris.

Now, in season 8, with Buck residing in Eddie's house and Eddie in Texas, it suggests how impactful their absence is on one another emotionally. Whether or not the series opts to take that route, their journey, romantic or not, has been appreciated by fans of 9-1-1.

Stay tuned for more updates on 9-1-1 season 8.

