Where was Real Men filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Italian comedy series Real Men was released on May 21, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America. The series was directed by Matteo Oleotto and Letizia Lamartire. It was written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda, and Uga Ripamonti.
The series follows four friends, Mattia, Riccardo, Massimo, and Luigi, as they navigate the changing expectations for their gender. The friends tackle their midlife problems humorously as they challenge bias and toxic masculinity while also redefining their relationships and their roles amidst the push for equality.
As per 4filming.com, the Italian comedy series Real Men was filmed in Italy and the Vatican City. Details regarding the series' filming locations, plot, and cast are discussed further in the article.
Netflix's Real Men filming locations explored
1) Italy
Most of the scenes for the comedy series Real Men were filmed in Rome, Italy. The city is popular for its ancient architecture and is also considered the center of the catholic church. A prominent restaurant, Gregorio Venite, situated in Rome, can also be seen in the trailer. Riccardo and Massimo are chilling at the restaurant and discussing that they should not take orders from women.
Another location in the trailer is also the Fontana dell'Acqua Paola, located on Janiculum Hill in Rome, Italy. In the trailer, Mattia is approached by an older woman in front of the monumental mountain.
2) Vatican City
Another location where a scene from the series is seen to be filmed is near Saint Peter's Basilica, situated in the Vatican City. Vatican City is the world's smallest country and is located within Rome. It is the world's only example of a country within a city. The structure is an Italian High Renaissance church designed by Donato Bramante, Michelangelo, and Carlo Maderno.
What is Real Men all about?
The synopsis for the series, as per Netflix, reads:
In a world where more is suddenly expected of them, four middle-aged Italian men do their comical best to keep up at work, at home, and in the bedroom.
The comedy series Real Men consists of eight episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 37 minutes. The series was assigned the maturity rating of adults for language, nudity, s*x, and tobacco use based on the streaming platform's guidelines.
Cast and crew members for the series
The cast list includes Marizio Lastrico as Mattia, Matteo Martari as Massimo, Francesco Montanari as Riccardo, and Pietro Sermonti as Luigi. They are featured as the four friends around whom the series revolves. Other notable features in the series are Thony, Sarah Felberbaum, and Laura Adriani.
The Italian comedy series was directed by Matteo Oleotto and Letizia Lamartire and was written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda, and Uga Ripamonti. The series was produced by Groenlandia Film and wrapped up filming in May 2024.
The Italian comedy series Real Men is available exclusively on Netflix for viewers in the United States of America.
