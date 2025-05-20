Real Men: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Real Men is an Italian comedy series premiering on Netflix on May 21, 2025. The show will be available globally, starting at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. The story is based on four decades-old friends who have been together for a long time. These men are having issues with their jobs, relationships, and ideas about what it means to be a man.

As the world moves towards giving equal rights and freedom to both men and women, they have to deal with their own biases, awkward situations, and feelings that they are not good enough to cope up with the world. The guys talk about what manhood means in a world that changes all the time.

Release date and time of Real Men

Real Men is scheduled to premiere on May 21, 2025, at 12 am PT, exclusively on Netflix. This means viewers across the United States can watch it at local times depending on their time zone. Users need to have a valid subscription plan to access the show on this streaming platform.

Below is a table showing the release date and time across major time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 21, 2025 3:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) May 21, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 21, 2025 1:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 21, 2025 12:00 am

Plot of the series

A still from Real Men (Image via Netflix)

The official synopsis of this Netflix series reads as follows:

"Four old friends, Massimo, Mattia, Luigi and Riccardo, juggle relationships, careers and dating in a modern world set on giving masculinity a hard time."

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of four lifelong friends—Mattia, Massimo, Riccardo, and Luigi—who find themselves caught between traditional views of masculinity and a rapidly changing modern world.

As they stumble through parenting duties, they try to maintain friendships, and cope with work stress. While doing so, the series reveals both comedic and touching moments. Each of the eight episodes dives into different aspects of their lives. The narrative highlights their growth, failures, and how they support each other through change.

Production, direction, and cast

A still from Real Men (Image via Netflix)

Real Men, originally titled Maschi Veri in Italian, is an eight-part comedy series produced by the Italian production house Grøenlandia, a Banijay drama subsidiary. The show is written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda, and Ugo Ripamonti.

Matteo Rovere from Grøenlandia serves as the producer, with direction handled by Matteo Oleotto and Letizia Lamartire. The main cast includes Maurizio Lastrico as Massimo, Matteo Martari as Mattia, Francesco Montanari as Riccardo, and Pietro Sermonti as Luigi. These actors portray four male friends in their forties navigating personal and societal challenges.

Supporting roles are played by Thony, Sarah Felberbaum, Laura Adriani, Alice Lupparelli, Corrado Fortuna, and Nicole Grimaudo.

Grøenlandia is known for producing popular Italian dramas and comedies, including Sydney Sibilia’s TV series Someone Killed Spiderman – Accidentally Famous and the Fleabag-style comedy-drama Antonia for Prime Video.

Watch Real Men exclusively on Netflix.

