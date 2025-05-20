This new Netflix thriller Secrets We Keep just earned a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Secrets We Keep is a Danish limited series on Netflix which released on May 15, 2025. Based on the themes of thriller and mystery, it entails the story of a missing Filipino au pair, Ruby, from an affluent family and how their neighbor, Cecilie, gets involved in the mystery.

The film showcases all the investigations Cecilie takes in her hands to find out what happened to Ruby. The more Cecilie dives into the case, the more secrets she finds behind her rich neighborhood in Copenhagen.

After its release, the series has become a critically acclaimed work, liked by many across the globe. Secrets We Keep has achieved the feat of receiving a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer.

Secrets We Keep receives a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

A still from Secrets We Keep (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Secrets We Keep, the newly released Danish miniseries, uncovers the puzzling case of Ruby, an au pair in a rich Danish household. The trailer of the series gives a hint about Ruby's impending stresses. She even seeks help from Cecilie, the neighbor of the family she works for, only to be unable to receive any.

Cecilie later finds out that Ruby has gone missing. While her passport and belongings remain back at home, investigations start in full swing to find Ruby. Cecilie begins a search on her own, trying to find out what happened to the au pair. Cecilie's journey of finding Ruby leads her to other secrets about the people around her in the neighborhood of Denmark, where she hails from.

The six-episode series has been gaining attention from the global audience. It has managed to achieve significant appreciation from the critics, which has resulted in it receiving a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. Critics have appreciated the plot and the making of the series on the review aggregator website.

Secrets We Keep has received a score of 72% on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, which denotes the audience sentiment for the content. The show has received an IMDb rating of 7.0. While the audience's scoring stands less than that of the critics, reviews and reception largely indicate a significant performance by the series.

About the people behind Netflix's new limited series

A still from Secrets We Keep (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The limited series is a creation of the Danish actress and filmmaker Ingeborg Topsøe and is directed by Per Fly. Along with Ingeborg, Ina Bruhn and Mads Tafdrup have contributed to the writing of the series.

The official description of the series reads:

"In this suspenseful drama series, the disappearance of a young au pair unearthys secrets buried beneath one of Denmarm's most affluent neighbourhoods."

Marie Bach Hansen plays the role of Cecilie, who goes on a mission to search for the missing au pair. Ruby's character is played by Donna Levkovski. Other prominent cast members include Excel Busano. Sara Fanta Traore, Danica Curcic, Lars Ranthe, Simon Sears, and more.

Watch all the episodes of Secrets We Keep on Netflix.

