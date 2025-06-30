10 most powerful vampires from 'The Vampire Diaries’

When it comes to supernatural teen dramas, very few shows have come close to the popularity enjoyed by The Vampire Diaries. Spanning eight seasons and 171 episodes, it enthralled viewers worldwide for its well-developed characters, shocking plot twists and endearing romantic entanglements. As expected from the title, viewers tuned in to The Vampire Diaries to watch powerful vampires in action.

It is certainly commendable how the writers of The Vampire Diaries were able to introduce a slew of vampire characters, season after season, who were interesting enough to make the viewers curious about their backstories and aspirations. And while all of these characters displayed extraordinary powers, there were some who ranked higher on the hierarchy list in terms of their capabilities.

In this list, we shortlist some of the most powerful vampires of The Vampire Diaries who had the upper hand in combat.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinions of the writer and individual opinions may vary.

Damon Salvatore, Klaus Mikaelson, and eight other vampires from The Vampire Diaries who are tough to beat

10) Rose-Marie

Lauren Cohan played an ancient vampire (Image via Lauren Cohan Instagram)

In The Vampire Diaries, Rose-Marie is portrayed by Lauren Cohan. The character was first introduced in episode eight of season two and the audience quickly learned that she was an ancient vampire. Rose-Marie had over 500 years of experience which helped her find ways to outwit menacing opponents, which she did even with other vampires who rank higher on this list.

The Vampire Diaries character possessed all the powers that viewers have come to expect from a non-Original vampire. However, the main reason she was able to live well despite having a target on her back is because she used her in-depth knowledge of the vampiric world to her advantage. It was certainly unfortunate that her undoing came at the hands of Jules, played by Michaela McManus.

9) Caroline Forbes

Caroline Forbes was more confident and stronger as a vampire (Image via Official Facebook Page)

When this character, potrayed by Candice King, initially appeared in The Vampire Diaries, she was an insecure teen with a competitive streak. However, when she transitioned into a vampire, fans of The Vampire Diaries couldn't help but notice that she was a natural at being a vampire. Even as a new-born, she was able to successfully siren a nurse, something that other new vampires aren't capable of.

Caroline was also able to show restraint when drinking from humans which typically tends to make new vampires lose control. In terms of combat, Caroline was skilled and aggresive. In The Vampire Diaries, she could even hold her own against older vampires with more experience. She was also able to use Dream Manipulation on the first try itself which makes her impressive, to say the least.

8) Alaric Saltzman

Matthew Davis impressed fans with his powerful performance (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Matthew Davis' Alaric Saltzman in The Vampire Diaries had a complex story arc and fans wouldn't want it any other way. After all, more drama equals more incentive to binge-watch.

Alaric, a history teacher, first arrived in Mystic Falls to hunt down the vampire who killed his wife. However, his life took a drastic turn when Esther (Alice Evans) turned him into an Enhanced Original and tied his life to Nina Dobrev's Elena. Esther wanted Alaric to kill all Originals because of which she made sure that he was unaffected by many attacks that would hurt or harm other vampires.

The Vampire Diaries showcased on multiple occasions that even experienced vampires had a tough time going up against Alaric because of his enhanced strength and dogged determination to eliminate his enemies.

7) Lexi Branson

Arielle Kebbel's Lexi Branson found many takers (Image via Arielle Kebbel Instagram)

Fans of The Vampire Diaries needed time to become invested in some of the characters introduced in the show. But that wasn't the case with Arielle Kebbel's Lexi Branson. Viewers loved this quick-witted and sassy vampire from the very beginning which is why the creators were compelled to bring her back in some form, even after her death on the show.

Like all other non-Original vampires, Lexi displayed all the standard powers but it was her ability to project realistic illusions that really stood out. In fact, it is this ability that helped her snap Paul Wesley's Stefan out of his dangerous Ripper phase. Lexi's prowess wasn't limited to physical strength, instead, it was linked to her unwavering willpower that helped her overcome her own Ripper urges.

6) Katerina Petrova

Nina Dobrev played both Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the show (Image via Official Facebook Page)

While it is true that Nina Dobrev's Katerina Petrova isn't particularly likable for her selfish nature, it cannot be denied that she is one of the strongest vampires in The Vampire Diaries. Turned in 1492, she had been a vampire for over 500 years which meant that she had seen it all. Compared to the newer vampires in The Vampire Diaries, Katerina had experience on her side which was useful in combat.

She was particularly fearsome because of her stubbornness and self-preservance. She was willing to do anything, including lie, cheat and manipulate, in order to save herself. She was also successful in evading Joseph Morgan's Klaus who was determined to track her down. Not only that, she also managed to siren more powerful vampires which made it evident that she was no easy prey.

5) Stefan Salvatore

There is a 7-year age gap between Stefan and Damon (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The characters in The Vampire Diaries often struggle to control their thirst and no one knows it better than Wesley's Stefan Salvatore. In his Ripper stage, Stefan went on a killing spree but he made a conscious effort to keep that side in check throughout the show with some much-needed help from Lexi.

Stefan's impressive self-control is one of the reasons why viewers of The Vampire Diaries consider him one of the strongest vampires on the show. It takes a lot of self-discipline to have a relationship with a human and live among them without losing control. And most vampires wouldn't be able to do the same quite as well as Stefan.

He also displayed excellent combat skills and would usually come out on top against most opponents, even without weapons. The character also endured brutal torture and mind control in order to keep his loved ones safe from harm.

4) Rebekah Mikaelson

Claire Holt's Rebekah is one of the strongest characters in The Vampire Diaries (Image via Claire Holt Instagram)

There is no doubt that there are very few who can win against Claire Holt's Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries. As she is an Original vampire, her powers and abilities triumph over those of non-Original vampires. On multiple occasions, viewers saw her use mind compulsion to make others do what she wanted.

She became especially dangerous when her family was threatened. She would do just about anything and everything to keep them safe. As she had been around for many years, she had time to sharpen her fighting skills which is why she effectively subdued other powerful vampires like Stefan and Damon.

The fact that she went up against several members of The Strix and held her own even when she hadn't fed for months is a testament to her strength.

3) Damon Salvatore

Damon's cunning personality made him dangerous (Image via Official Facebook Page)

One of the most well-known vampires in The Vampire Diaries, Damon Salvatore is portrayed by Ian Somerhalder. Even though he is not much older than Stefan, it is clear early on that he is much stronger than his younger brother. An experienced fighter, he could subdue multiple opponents with ease.

His impulsive nature also made it difficult for his enemies to predict what he would do next. Even though he wasn't particularly compassionate, he seemed willing to go the extra mile to protect the ones he loved. He even came to care for his brother after realizing the role Stefan played in his life.

Damon is particularly menacing because he is cunning and intelligent. He is more than willing to manipulate situations in order to gain the upper hand.

2) Lillian Salvatore

Lillian was the leader of the Heretics (Image via Annie Wersching Instagram)

The death and destruction brought on by Damon and Stefan seem mild when compared to that of Lillian Salvatore, portrayed by Annie Wersching. During her Ripper stage, her body count was so high that the Gemini Coven had to put her in a prison world to make her pay for her actions.

Her violent past isn't the only reason she ranks high on this list. It is the fact that The Vampire Diaries character founded the Heretics, a coven comprising witch-vampire hybrids.

The members were originally witches who could only practice magic when it was siphoned from another source of magic. After being turned by Lillian, they displayed the powers of both witches and vampires which meant that they were twice as threatening on the battlefield.

1) Klaus Mikaelson

Klaus always got what he wanted (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Being an Original vampire in The Vampire Diaries is concerning enough but Morgan's Klaus took it up a notch with his hybrid status. His werewolf abilities came from his father, Ansel (Lloyd Owen). When his mother, Esther, turned him into an Original, she had locked away his wolf side.

But, he became the most powerful character in The Vampire Diaries after breaking the curse. Possessing both vampire and werewolf abilities is rare and made him a formidable opponent.

Nobody could say or do anything to deter him from his ambitions. He was willing to kill anyone who stood in his way. The Vampire Diaries also made it clear that even his own family wasn't safe from his oppressive and headstrong nature.

Out of all the vampires in The Vampire Diaries, these skilled characters stood out because they made their opponents think twice before engaging them in battle.

