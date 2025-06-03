Will there be Sirens season 2? Renewal status and more

Netflix’s new dark dramedy has viewers already asking the big question: Will there be Sirens season 2? Equal parts seductive and unsettling, the five-part limited series made a huge splash when it debuted on May 22, 2025, snagging the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s English TV list with over 16 million views in just four days.

With a plot set over a volatile Labor Day weekend, it treated audiences to a richly dramatic peek into class divisions, sisterhood, power struggles, and the perils of privilege.

Based on Molly Smith Metzler's 2011 play Elemeno Pea, Sirens introduced fans to Port Haven - a sparkling, fictional island where all the inhabitants dress in white linen and conceal skeletons in their designer closets.

With performances by actresses Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock, the series quickly picked up speed for its wicked humor and unsettling transformational journey. But after such a wild ride, fans are now wondering if there is more.

To put it simply, Sirens was released as a limited series, and hence, the chances for a season 2 look not so promising.

What is the update on Sirens season 2?

Netflix has listed Sirens as a limited series, which is typically an indicator of a single, standalone story with no continuation in the works. Showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, known for Maid, structured the latest series around a closely wrapped weekend-long tale.

Although the show resolves most of its key character storylines, it does leave some doors slightly open, enough to make fans wish for a second season or a spin-off. However, as of now, neither Netflix nor Metzler has made any official statement regarding a renewal or sequel.

Metzler, while speaking to Netflix Tudum, has referred to the series as "operatic" and "mythological," indicating that the conclusion, with Simone effectively becoming the next Michaela, is intended to reflect the cyclical nature of identity and power, rather than being a prelude to a second season in the traditional sense.

But exceptions have been known to occur on Netflix, and if the demand is strong enough, fans may just receive a sequel chapter. In the meantime, though, Sirens is a one-and-done story, exquisitely snappy, disturbing, and stand-alone.

What is the plot of Sirens season 1?

The series revolves around Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock), a quick but fragile would-be attorney who is employed as a live-in aide to wealthy socialite Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) at the lavish Cliff House on Port Haven.

Simone is finally living the life she's always desired, until her older sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) suddenly arrives from Buffalo. Devon intends to relocate Simone's home and have her assist in caring for their father, Bruce (Bill Camp), who's developing early-onset dementia.

Devon soon catches on that something is amiss; Michaela's high-glitz life is too good, too put together, and almost cult-like, and Simone is starting to fall under her spell. So, what is meant to be a family reunion soon turns into a battle of wits between Michaela and Devon, with Simone stuck in the middle.

Simone then gets caught up in a kiss with Michaela's husband Peter (Kevin Bacon), which gets her fired by Michaela, even though the former wasn't the one to initiate it. Devon, meanwhile, goes back to Buffalo to look after their dad, but Simone, still not able to forgive her father for leaving her as a child, stays put.

In perhaps the most dramatic moment of the show, Ethan (Glenn Howerton), a neighbor still harboring a crush on Simone, drunkenly attacks her after a botched proposal. The fight culminates with him falling off a cliff, although he miraculously lives, but is badly hurt.

By the end, Peter proclaims his love for Simone and departs from Michaela. Thus, Simone proceeds to fill Michaela's shoes, literally assuming her role at Cliff House with a chillingly practiced ease.

Wearing Michaela's beautiful gala dress, Simone gazes out at the horizon, becoming the very thing she had once dreaded. It's a circle-of-life moment that erases the distinction between change and possession.

At the same time, Devon's path concludes on a more subdued but optimistic note. Following a charged interaction with Michaela on the ferry ride back, the two women briefly share a moment of candor.

Michaela urges Devon to deposit back the $10,000 check she provided her at the beginning of the weekend, something the latter had initially declined, so she can try and begin again.

Interested viewers can stream Sirens on Netflix.

