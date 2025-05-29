How many episodes are there in Sirens? Episode count and more

Sirens is a dark comedy series starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Julianne Moore in leading roles. The limited series is created by Molly Smith Metzler, who adapted it from her own play Elemeno Pea, which was released in March 2011. It features five episodes, all released at once on Netflix on May 22, 2025.

The series is produced by Maureen Shepard Orozco, Bruce Dunn, and Kristyn Macready. Moreover, Molly Smith Metzler, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Dani Gorin, Nicole Kassell, and Colin McKenna serve as the show's executive producers. Its official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Worried about her sister's too-close relationship with her billionaire boss, a scrappy everywoman seeks answers at a lavish seaside estate."

A look at the episodes from the Netflix series, Sirens

Sirens features a total of five episodes, which have a runtime between 52 and 63 minutes. Take a look at the list of episodes below:

Episode 1, titled Exile, is directed by Nicole Kassell and written by Molly Smith Metzler

Episode 2, titled Talons, is directed by Nicole Kassell and written by Bekah Brunstetter

Episode 3, titled Monster, is directed by Quyen Tran and written by Colin McKenna

Episode 4, titled Persephone, is directed by Quyen Tran and written by Molly Smith Metzler and Colin McKenna

Episode 5, titled Siren Song, is directed by Lila Neugebauer and written by Molly Smith Metzler

Furthermore, all five episodes of the series are available to stream on Netflix. Viewers will need to sign up for one of the subscription plans on the streaming platform. The ad-supported Standard plan costs $7.99 per month, the ad-free Standard plan costs $17.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan is priced at $24.99 per month.

Plot summary

The plot of Sirens takes place over the course of the Labor Day Weekend. Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) arrives at the lavish estate on the island of Port Haven to reunite with her younger sister, Simone (Milly Alcock).

She works as a personal assistant to Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), a former attorney and philanthropist who is married to the billionaire, Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon).

Devon grows increasingly concerned about Michaela's influence on Simone, which strikes her as inappropriate. To add to her discomfort is the estate's cult-like management, where employees are kept under constant surveillance, made to follow strict rules, and sign NDAs.

Moreover, Devon suspects Michaela of killing Peter's ex-wife, Jocelyn, and sets off to expose her before it's too late.

She informs her younger sister of their father Bruce's (Bill Camp) early-onset dementia. However, Simone refuses to help out due to her troubled childhood, which led her to attempt suicide.

Simone is secretly dating the next-door neighbor, Ethan (Glenn Howerton), who proposes to her in episode 3, but she turns him down at Michaela's insistence.

Devon, who struggles with alcoholism and hypersexuality, gets involved with Morgan, the captain of Ethan's yacht.

Meanwhile, Michaela accuses Peter of cheating on her and asks Simone to investigate, which leads to Peter making a move on her. When she finds out about their kiss, Michaela swiftly fires Simone in anger. In the finale, Peter ends his marriage with Michaela and pursues Simone instead.

Sirens ends with Simone taking over as the mistress of the House on the Cliff, while Devon and Bruce leave the estate.

Viewers can watch all episodes of Sirens on Netflix.

