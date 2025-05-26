What happens to Ethan in Sirens? Explained

Sirens, the 5-episode dark comedy series that premiered on Netflix this May 22, 2025, took viewers by storm. The limited series is created by Molly Smith Metzler, based on her 2011 play, Elemeno Pea.

Starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Julianne Moore, Glenn Howerton, and Kevin Bacon, the series earned a rating of 7 out of 10 on IMDb, and 73% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Sirens. Readers' discretion is advised.

Fans were most concerned about Ethan (portrayed by Glenn Howerton), Simone's (Milly Alcock) boyfriend, who ended up drunkenly falling off a cliff after a fight with Simone in episode 4. While not much is shown of his time recovering, the finale episode of Sirens shows Ethan in the hospital with multiple injuries, including two broken legs, but he is on the path to recovery.

What happens to Ethan?

Ethan and Simone keep their romantic relationship a secret for several months, until Simone's boss, Michaela (Julianne Moore), finds out about her sneaking out to spend nights with him.

Their relationship is not truly public until episode 3, where Ethan surprises everyone by proposing to Simone after returning from his trip to Buffalo. Stunned, Simone is unable to answer him, and runs out of the house in panic.

After seeking advice from Michaela, Simone decides not to accept Ethan's proposal. She breaks up with him after a dinner at Michaela's house, where he's had a few drinks. Blindsided by this rejection, Ethan slips and falls off a cliff outside Michaela's house.

Ethan slips and falls off the cliff outside the Kells' manor. (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Simone visits him in the hospital the next morning, reassuring him that she was the first one to call for help after his fall, so there is no way she pushed him off. However, he remains adamant that she was the reason for his fall and rudely asks her to leave the room.

Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon), Michaela's husband, then enters the room and tries to advise Ethan calmly to be more respectful towards Simone. Ethan begins to suspect that Simone and Peter have something between them, which is later confirmed in the season finale.

Premise of Sirens

Sirens follows two sisters, Devon (Meghann Fahy) and Simone DeWitt. Having been estranged for a number of years, Devon tracks Simone down to convince her to help take care of their father, Bruce (Bill Camp), who has recently been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Devon finds her younger sister in a sprawling estate run by Peter and Michaela Kell, working as Michaela's assistant. The closeness Simone has with her boss is unsettling to Devon, who is even more displeased when her sister refuses to return home with her, and Michaela offers her $10,000 to leave the premises without causing a scene—an offer she is quick to decline.

Devon spends a night in jail after trespassing the Kells' estate to get to Simone. It is here that she learns about the cult-like grip the Kells have on the community. She decides to stick around to help get her sister out.

Ethan, Simone, and Devon in a still from Sirens. (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Meanwhile, Michaela grows increasingly suspicious of her husband's whereabouts and sends Simone to dig deeper. Simone is quick to report that Peter is still faithful to Michaela. But this doesn't keep Simone in the clear for long—Michaela is approached by a Vanity Fair photographer with a photo of Peter and Simone kissing.

After visiting Ethan in the hospital, Michaela fires Simone and revokes her offer to send Simone to run her foundation in New York. Simone is forced to leave the estate with Devon, but is stopped by Peter, who tells Michaela that he wants a divorce.

The series ends with only Devon and Bruce boarding the ferry back to the mainland, as Simone has chosen to stay back with Peter and run the island. Peter is also visibly thrilled about having his children and grandchildren from his previous marriage come stay with him—something Michaela prevented him from having.

Devon spots Michaela on the ferry, and the two women exchange apologies.

All episodes of Sirens can be streamed globally on Netflix.

