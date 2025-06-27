5 K-dramas to watch if you like Head over Heels

Head Over Heels is an ongoing romance and supernatural Korean drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Cho Yi-hyun, Choo Young-woo, Cha Kang-yoon, and Choo Ja-hyun. It is helmed by director Kim Yong-wan. It is adapted from the webtoon Gyeonuwa Seonnyeo, authored by An Su-min.

The romance series revolves around a high school student, Park Seong-a, who lives a double life. In the morning, she attends the educational institution, while at night, she transforms into Fairy Cheon-ji.

She is famous for predicting the future, wealth, health, death, and other aspects of an individual's life. One day, Bae Gyeon-u and his grandmother visit her. She gets a crush on him. However, he has only a few days to live. Hence, Cheon-ji decides to save him from the untimely demise. So, for those who liked Head Over Heels for its heart-fluttering romance and charming leads ,would definitely prefer these 5 kdramas

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Remember, Hari, The Master's Sun, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Head Over Heels

1) Remember, Hari

Featuring Remember, Hari cast (Image via WeTV/Website)

Where to watch: WeTV and Tooniverse

Cast: Park Ji-ye, Lee Hyun-jun, Lee Dong-gil

The horror and supernatural drama Remember, Hari follows the story of Hari, who attends high school with her two close friends, including Ka-eun and Hyun-woo. Subsequently, rumors start disseminating across the school that Park Joo-min is possessed by a spirit. However, Hari did not believe it. Later, an unknown individual, Kang Lim, appears out of nowhere, and he claims that he and Hari were friends in the past.

Similar to Head Over Heels, Remember, Hari incorporates themes such as spirits, ghosts, a high school setting, romance, and other themes.

2) The Master's Sun

Featuring Master's Sun cast (Image via Apple TV website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Gong Hyo-jin, So Ji-sub, Seo In-guk, and Kim Yoo-ri

The comedy and supernatural drama The Master's Sun revolves around a greedy and arrogant CEO of the Kingdom, Joo Joong-won, who owns a department store and a hotel. He encounters a gloomy and reserved individual, Tae Gong-shil, who gains the ability to see spirits and ghosts after an unfortunate accident. Subsequently, they have to work together. The duo embarks on a journey to solve a series of cases, involving poignant stories.

Similar to Head Over Heels, The Master's Sun includes themes such as ghosts, romance, a strong female lead, phenomenal activity, and more.

3) The Haunted Palace

Featuring The Haunted Palace cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Wavve

Cast: Yook Sung-jae, Bo-na, Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Sang-ho

The Haunted Palace follows the story of a government officer, Yun-gap, and a famous shaman, Yeo-ri. The former has a good reputation in society. However, his body gets possessed by an Immogi creature. Subsequently, Yeo-ri, who can solve the issue of the Immogi, works as a glass craftsman. The spirit needs her body to cross heaven. However, she does not allow it. Later, Yun-gap, Yeo-ri, and King Yi-seong join hands to fight the spirits and ghosts of the palace.

Similar to Head Over Heels, The Haunted Palace incorporates the themes of a shaman female lead, a handsome male lead, and more.

4) Oh My Ghost Clients

Oh My Ghost Clients (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Wavve, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: Jung Kyung-ho, Seol In-ah, and Cha Hak-yeon

The romance and supernatural drama Oh My Ghost Clients follows the story of a labor attorney, No Mu-jin, who is going through a hard time to make ends meet. One day, he visits an industrial site with content creators Ko Gyeon-u and Na Hui-ju, and he gets into an unfortunate accident. To survive, he signs a deal with the spirit to help him.

Subsequently, he starts seeing ghosts, and he has to help them to live.

Similar to Head Over Heels, which involves the female shaman helping people to get rid of ghosts by listening to their stories, Oh My Ghost Clients has a similar scene. It also showcases the male protagonist trying to solve the issues of people who died a tragic death.

5) Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Featuring Goblin cast (Image via Viki website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Prime Video

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae

The drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows the story of Kim Sin, who becomes immortal after killing hundreds of souls in the battle. He once held the rank of a general in the Goryeo military, and he died an unfortunate death. He has been living alone for 900 years, watching everyone around him die. Subsequently, Ji Eun-tak claims to be his bride, who serves as the key to putting an end to his immortal life.

Similar to Head Over Heels, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows the story of a female protagonist trying to protect the life of her significant other.

Head Over Heels is available to watch on TVING and Prime Video.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More