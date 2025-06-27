5 K-dramas to watch if you like Head over Heels

Head Over Heels is an ongoing romance and supernatural Korean drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Cho Yi-hyun, Choo Young-woo, Cha Kang-yoon, and Choo Ja-hyun. It is helmed by director Kim Yong-wan. It is adapted from the webtoon Gyeonuwa Seonnyeo, authored by An Su-min.
The romance series revolves around a high school student, Park Seong-a, who lives a double life. In the morning, she attends the educational institution, while at night, she transforms into Fairy Cheon-ji.
She is famous for predicting the future, wealth, health, death, and other aspects of an individual's life. One day, Bae Gyeon-u and his grandmother visit her. She gets a crush on him. However, he has only a few days to live. Hence, Cheon-ji decides to save him from the untimely demise. So, for those who liked Head Over Heels for its heart-fluttering romance and charming leads ,would definitely prefer these 5 kdramas
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.
1) Remember, Hari
Where to watch: WeTV and Tooniverse
Cast: Park Ji-ye, Lee Hyun-jun, Lee Dong-gil
The horror and supernatural drama Remember, Hari follows the story of Hari, who attends high school with her two close friends, including Ka-eun and Hyun-woo. Subsequently, rumors start disseminating across the school that Park Joo-min is possessed by a spirit. However, Hari did not believe it. Later, an unknown individual, Kang Lim, appears out of nowhere, and he claims that he and Hari were friends in the past.
Similar to Head Over Heels, Remember, Hari incorporates themes such as spirits, ghosts, a high school setting, romance, and other themes.
2) The Master's Sun
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, and Rakuten Viki
Cast: Gong Hyo-jin, So Ji-sub, Seo In-guk, and Kim Yoo-ri
The comedy and supernatural drama The Master's Sun revolves around a greedy and arrogant CEO of the Kingdom, Joo Joong-won, who owns a department store and a hotel. He encounters a gloomy and reserved individual, Tae Gong-shil, who gains the ability to see spirits and ghosts after an unfortunate accident. Subsequently, they have to work together. The duo embarks on a journey to solve a series of cases, involving poignant stories.
Similar to Head Over Heels, The Master's Sun includes themes such as ghosts, romance, a strong female lead, phenomenal activity, and more.
3) The Haunted Palace
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Wavve
Cast: Yook Sung-jae, Bo-na, Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Sang-ho
The Haunted Palace follows the story of a government officer, Yun-gap, and a famous shaman, Yeo-ri. The former has a good reputation in society. However, his body gets possessed by an Immogi creature. Subsequently, Yeo-ri, who can solve the issue of the Immogi, works as a glass craftsman. The spirit needs her body to cross heaven. However, she does not allow it. Later, Yun-gap, Yeo-ri, and King Yi-seong join hands to fight the spirits and ghosts of the palace.
Similar to Head Over Heels, The Haunted Palace incorporates the themes of a shaman female lead, a handsome male lead, and more.
4) Oh My Ghost Clients
Where to watch: Wavve, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa
Cast: Jung Kyung-ho, Seol In-ah, and Cha Hak-yeon
The romance and supernatural drama Oh My Ghost Clients follows the story of a labor attorney, No Mu-jin, who is going through a hard time to make ends meet. One day, he visits an industrial site with content creators Ko Gyeon-u and Na Hui-ju, and he gets into an unfortunate accident. To survive, he signs a deal with the spirit to help him.
Subsequently, he starts seeing ghosts, and he has to help them to live.
Similar to Head Over Heels, which involves the female shaman helping people to get rid of ghosts by listening to their stories, Oh My Ghost Clients has a similar scene. It also showcases the male protagonist trying to solve the issues of people who died a tragic death.
5) Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Prime Video
Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae
The drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows the story of Kim Sin, who becomes immortal after killing hundreds of souls in the battle. He once held the rank of a general in the Goryeo military, and he died an unfortunate death. He has been living alone for 900 years, watching everyone around him die. Subsequently, Ji Eun-tak claims to be his bride, who serves as the key to putting an end to his immortal life.
Similar to Head Over Heels, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows the story of a female protagonist trying to protect the life of her significant other.
Head Over Heels is available to watch on TVING and Prime Video.