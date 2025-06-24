5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Salon De Holmes 

Salon De Holmes is an ongoing mystery and comedy-drama series consisting of ten episodes. It features a star-studded cast, including Lee Si-young, Jung Young-joo, Kim Da-som, and Nam Gi-ae. It is helmed by director Min Jin-gi. The series revolves around the lives of four housewives who live a tiring and unfulfilling life. They have sacrificed her dreams for the family.

To escape the monotony of life, the four women residing in the Gwangseon apartment complex decide to team up to solve a variety of cases. It includes punishing the troublemakers creating nuisances in the building and catching serial criminals.

A Virtuous Business, Avengers Social Club, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Salon De Holmes

1) A Virtuous Business

Featuring A Virtuous Business cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: TVING and Netflix

Cast: Kim So-yeon, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Sung-ryung, Kim Sun-young, Lee Se-hee

Set against the backdrop of 1992, A Virtuous Business follows the story of four women, the 'Bangpan Sisters', who are known for their deep friendship and independence. They embark on a journey to sell adult products in a door-to-door setting in a rural village. They are ahead of their time and do not hesitate to talk about intercourse and s*x in a place where the topic is considered taboo.

Similar to Salon De Holmes, A Virtuous Business incorporates the theme of a strong female lead, women's empowerment, breaking stereotypes, and bringing positive change to society.

2) Avengers Social Club

Featuring Avengers Social Club cast (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV

Cast: Lee Yo-won, Ra Mi-ran, Myung Se-bin, Lee Jun-young

The series Avengers Social Club is adapted from the webtoon titled Buam-dong Revenge Social Club. It showcases the story of three different women who hail from completely different backgrounds and social classes. The trio includes a middle-aged fish seller, a housewife, and a store owner. They come together for their revenge and subsequently develop a close friendship.

Like Salon De Holmes, Avengers Social Club is a women-centric show, bringing light to the determination, resilience, and power females hold in society.

3) Search: WWW

Featuring WWW: Search (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iflix, Prime Video, and Tubi

Cast: Im Soo-jung, Lee Da-hee, Jeon Hye-jin, Jang Ki-yong, Lee Jae-wook, and Ji Seung-hyun

The romance and comedy drama Search: WWW follows the story of modern women who have prioritized their passion and career over conventional family roles. It showcases the story of an ambitious and competitive director, Bae Tae-mi, at a large web portal company in her late 30s.

She meets a talented composer, Park Mo-gun, who is in her 20s. He starts falling for the former due to her positive and fierce outlook towards life.

Similar to Salon De Holmes, Search: WWW is a women-centric drama, emphasizing women's struggles and hardships.

4) Little Women

Featuring Little Women cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu, and Wi Ha-joon

The thriller drama Little Women is adapted from the eponymous novel authored by Louisa May Alcott. It showcases the story of three sisters who grow up in poverty and strive for a better future. However, they get caught in an unexpected incident where money is involved.

Like Salon De Holmes, Little Women incorporates themes such as poverty, a strong female lead, companionship, and more.

5) Be Melodramatic

Featuring the Be Melodramatic cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Jeon Yeo-been, Han Ji-eun, Ahn Jae-hong, and Gong Myung

The drama Be Melodramatic follows the story of three best friends, Im Jin-joo, Lee Eun-jung, and Hwang Han-joo, who are in their 30s. They navigate through the challenges and hardships of life. While some face troubles at the workplace, others have to look after their children. Meanwhile, they have to handle both their profession and family simultaneously.

Similar to Salon De Holmes, Be Melodramatic incorporates the resilience and determination of the strongest women in society.

Salon De Holmes is available to watch on ENA.

