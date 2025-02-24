Kim Jae-young is reported to be cast in the ENA’s upcoming romantic comedy drama Idol Kid, also known as Idol Eye (both tentative titles). According to an exclusive report by South Korean media outlet Star News on February 24, 2025, the actor is in talks to be cast in the lead role.

The series follows a top-tier lawyer who has been a devoted fan of an idol for 15 years. However, things take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with the star, who despises hardcore fans more than anything, setting the stage for an intriguing dynamic.

However, following reports of Kim Jae-young leading Idol Kid, online discussions have erupted over the drama’s alleged confusing premise.

Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some intrigued by the unique blend of romance, comedy, and mystery, while others found the concept confusing.

One netizen commented:

"What exactly is this plot? So confusing"

"the plot is confusing but ill def watch 🥹" said this X user.

"AAAAAAAAAKKKK FINALLY KIM JAEYOUNG CASTING NEWS 😭😭😭😭😭🫶🫶🫶🫶 but the plot is a bit confusing 🤔" wrote one individual on X.

"Omgggg lead role for my pookie but I don't understand the plot 💀 Just let it be good 🙏🏻😭" read one comment on X.

"Glad to see him collecting scripts, soar high jaeyoung" wrote posted another fan

Many fans, on the other hand, have shared their excitement online. They are eager to see Kim Jae-young in a rom-com role:

"FINALLY KJY casting news!!!!! And its a romcom! YASSS! Lezzzgoooo! Your man finally employed @triplem11543909! and your @taleaficionado manifestation worked! Congrats." posted this fan.

"I hope u shine more our handsome han daon as park shinhye's fans we also loveu Kim jaeyoung🫶🤍" said one netizen.

"I would have preferred him to be an overly sweet and playful ceo, but now my only wish is for him to be partnered with a beautiful and talented actress 🙏🏻🙏🏻 plsss kim yoojung I hope you shine even more, our jaeyoung 🫶🏻" shared an individual on X.

"directed by lee kwangyoung actually love her work so i will be watching hopefully the script isn’t trash" added this person on X .

Kim Jae-young to lead ENA's new rom-com mystery drama Idol Kid

Kim Jae-young in Idol Kid, takes on the role of Dora-ik, a man who faced a tough childhood. He is raised by his mother, a cabaret singer, without knowing his father.

His life takes a turn when he steps in for his mother as a performer and catches the eye of an entertainment CEO. This leads to his debut in the five-member boy group Guardians, where he rises to fame with his striking looks and undeniable talent.

However, his career takes a shocking turn when the group’s leader and his close friend is found murdered in his home. Determined to uncover the truth, Dora-ik abandons his idol persona and reinvents himself as ‘Idol Eye,’ setting the stage for a gripping transformation.

Directed by Lee Kwang-young, Idol Kid is expected to deliver an engaging mix of romance, comedy, and a touch of mystery inside an intriguing storyline.

Lee Kwang-young is known for dramas like Judge vs. Judge (2017), Love at First Sight (2023), No, Thank You (2020–2022), The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019), Nothing to Lose (2017–2018), Call It Love (2023) and The Scandal of Chunhwa (2024).

Kim Jae-young has long expressed his desire to take on a romantic comedy, and Idol Eye marks his first leading role in the genre according to Star News. After wrapping up SBS’s Judge from Hell last November, he openly shared his wishes to star in a rom-com for his next project.

When asked by the outlet if there was influence in his decision of his close friend, model-turned-actor Byun Woo-seok, who achieved massive success with Lovely Runner, Kim playfully responded, "Of course there is."

His first attempt at a romantic comedy was in 2022 with tvN’s Love in Contract but he played a supporting role at the time. Idol Eye now gives him the opportunity to take center stage in a rom-com, a genre he has been eager to explore.

A brief overview of Kim Jae-young's projects so far

Kim Jae-young born on September 30, 1988, is a South Korean actor and model. He began his career in the entertainment industry as a model before stepping into acting.

In 2011, he appeared in tvN’s survival program Flower Boy Casting: Oh! Boy. 2 years later, he made his film debut in No Breathing (2013), starring alongside Seo In-guk and Lee Jong-suk.

Over the years, Kim Jae-young has taken on various roles, gaining recognition for dramas like 100 Days My Prince (2018) and Love in Contract (2022).

However, his breakout role came in 2024 when he starred as a detective in SBS’s The Judge from Hell alongside Park Shin-hye.

His performance in the drama earned him the Top Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, as well as the Best Couple Award with Park Shin-hye.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Kim Jae-young’s next move, excited to see him take on his first lead role in a romantic comedy.

