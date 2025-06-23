4 K-dramas to watch if you liked The First Night With The Duke

The First Night With The Duke is an ongoing historical, romance, and fantasy Korean Drama. It features a star-studded cast, including Seohyun, Ok Taec-yeon, Kwon Han-sol, Seo Bum-june, Ji Hye-won, and others. Helmed by director Lee Woong-hee, the series features twelve episodes.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for the show reads:

"College student K enters her favorite historical romance novel as noble's daughter Cha Seon-chaek. After one night with royal-blooded Lee Beon, she tries to pair him with the novel's heroine, but fate has other plans."

The First Night With The Duke is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Hwang Do-tol. Viewers waiting for the next episode to drop can watch similar K-dramas like The Sound of a Flower and W – Two Worlds Apart in the meantime.

W – Two Worlds Apart, The Sound of a Flower, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked The First Night With The Duke

1) W – Two Worlds Apart (2016)

W – Two Worlds Apart (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Han Hyo-joo, Kim Eui-sung, Lee Tae-hwan, Eugene Jung

The romance and fantasy drama W – Two Worlds Apart follows the story of O Yeon-ju, who is a cardiothoracic surgeon. Her father, O Seong-mu, who has been working on a famous webtoon, W, disappears one day. As Yeon-ju embarks on a journey to find her father, she gets trapped inside her father's webtoon. She realizes that she has to deal with the main character, Kang-cheol, to return to reality.

Similar to The First Night With The Duke, W – Two Worlds Apart involves transporting the protagonist into the world of a webtoon and falling in love.

2) Extraordinary You (2019)

Extraordinary You (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: WeTV, Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

Cast: Kim Hye-yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Na-eun, Kim Young-dae, Jung Gun-joo

The fantasy and romance drama Extraordinary You follows the story of a 17-year-old high schooler, Eun Dan-oh, who discovers that she is living in the world of a webtoon. With this discovery comes the realization that she is an extra character. She decides to change her fate with the help of another extra character, who doesn't even have a name, and live according to her wishes.

Similar to The First Night With The Duke, Extraordinary You is also based on a webtoon, July Found by Chance, written by Moo Ryu-yee. It also has a strong-willed protagonist determined to change the course of her fate.

3) Gu Family Book (2013)

Bae Suzy plays Dam Yeo-wool (Image via Instagram/@skuukzky)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy, Choi Jin-hyuk

The drama Gu Family Book follows the story of a half-human and half-mythical creature, Choi Kang-chi, and martial arts master Dam Yeo-wool. They meet at the Hundred Year Inn and fall in love with each other. As the world turns upside down and leans into chaos, the couple makes sure that they do not get harmed in the process while facing challenges.

Similar to the First Night With The Duke, the drama Gu Family Book incorporates themes such as historical setting, strong female lead, and more.

4) Faith (2012)

Faith (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Kocowa

Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Lee Min-ho, Ryu Deok-hwan, Park Se-young, Yoo Oh-sung

The historical and romance drama Faith follows the story of a 21st-century plastic surgeon, Yoo Eun-su, who gets kidnapped and transported back 700 years. There, she meets the stoic bodyguard Choi Yeong. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other.

Similar to The First Night With The Duke, Faith follows the story of a protagonist traveling into the past where she faces many challenges and falls in love.

The First Night With The Duke is available to stream on Rakuten Viki and Wavve.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More