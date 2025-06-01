5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Park Jin-young in Our Unwritten Seoul 

Park Jin-young is currently playing the character of a lawyer, Lee Ho-soo, at a large law firm in the slice-of-life and romance drama Our Unwritten Seoul. He is acting alongside the South Korean actress Park Bo-young. The show is helmed by Park Shin-woo and written by Lee-kang.

The show revolves around the lives of twin sisters, Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae, who live completely different lives with opposite personalities. After Yoo Mi-ji sees her twin sister Yoo Mi-rae being bullied by her superior at work, she suggests that they switch lives for a while.

Our Unwritten Seoul is produced by Monster Union, Higround, and Next Scene. It has been developed by Studio Dragon.

5 K-dramas featuring Park Jin-young: He Is Psychometric, The Devil Judge, Yumi's Cells season 2, and others

1) He Is Psychometric

Featuring He Is Psychometric cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Prime Video, and Tubi

Cast: Park Jin-young, Shin Ye-sun, Kim-kwon, and Kim Da-som

The supernatural romance drama He Is Psychometric follows the story of Lee Ahn, who acquires the ability of psychometry following his parents' deaths. The ability allows him to read an object or person's past through physical contact.

Subsequently, he meets Yoon-jae, who hides his deepest secrets. They start working on a case with prosecutor Kang Seong-mo and investigator Eun Ji-soo. They begin to mend each other's wounded hearts.

Park Jin-young plays the character of a young man, Lee Ahn, who gains the paranormal ability to read an object or person's past by touching it.

2) The Devil Judge

Featuring The Devil Judge cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and TVING

Cast: Ji Sung, Kim Min-jung, Park Jin-young, Park Gyu-young

The drama The Devil Judge, set in a dystopian South Korea, depicts the story of the ruthless and evil Head Trial Judge, Kang, who is known by his title, Devil Judge. He runs a brutal courtroom reality program about punishing the guilty.

Subsequently, the netizens are divided into two factions. While one side extends support for him, the others condemn his practices. He is challenged by a corporate foundation director, Jung Sun-ah, who has no liking for him. Meanwhile, the righteous officers, including Police Officer Yoon Soo-hyun and rookie Judge Kim Ga-on, strive for justice.

Park Jin-young plays the double role of Kim Ga-on and Kang Issac. While Kim Ga-on is an associate judge on the courtroom show, he believes in securing justice through legal and constitutional methods. Meanwhile, Kang Issac is Yo-han's older half-brother who meets a sudden demise in a fire.

3) Yumi's Cells season 2

Featuring Yumi's Cells season 2 cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Prime Video

Cast: Kim Go-eun, Park Jin-young, Ahn Bo-hyun

Yumi's Cells season 2 follows the aftermath of what happens after Yumi suffers a terrible and painful breakup. Subsequently, her love cells shut down. However, she becomes more mature and wise with the heartbreak.

Yumi sets out on a new journey of challenging herself, where she is encouraged by her co-worker, Bobby. She is also provoked by her hard-working cells, who are determined to make her dreams turn into a reality.

Park Jin-young plays the role of Yu-babi, Yumi's love interest and co-worker in Yumi's Cells season 2.

4) The Witch

Featuring The Witch cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Netflix

Cast: Park Jin-young, Roh Jeong-eui

The Korean drama follows the story of a beautiful yet mysterious high school girl who lives an isolated life. Whenever a boy tries to impress or befriend her, he suddenly dies. Thus, she shuts herself off and tries not to meet new people. However, a boy has a secret crush on her and continues to protect her from afar. It is adapted from the webtoon Manyeo, authored by Kang Full.

Park Jin-young plays the character of a data miner, Lee Dong-jin, who has been following Mi-jeong's case for a long time while having a crush on her.

5) When My Love Blooms

Jin-young plays the younger version of Young Jae-hyun in the drama (Image via Instagram/@jinyoung_0922jy)

Where to watch: Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Tubi

Cast: Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Bo-young, Park Jin-young, Jeon So-nee

When My Love Blooms follows the story of a freshman, Ji-soo, and a law student, Jae-hyun, who fall in love with each other during their college days. However, their relationship does not last long.

Decades later, they meet in different circumstances, living completely different lives. While Ji-soo struggles to earn money as a single mother, Jae-hyun emerges as an ambitious and successful businessman.

Jin-young plays the younger Young Jae-hyun in his 20s. He is the vice president of Hyung Sung Corporation, who has joined the company with a hidden motive of revenge.

Our Unwritten Seoul is available to stream on Netflix.

