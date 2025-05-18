5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Spring of Youth

The romance and teen Korean drama Spring of Youth premiered on May 6, 2025. The drama featured fresh faces and rising actors, including Ha Yoo-joon, Park Ji-hu, Lee Seung-hyub, Jo Han-chul, Seo Hye-won, and Cha Chung-hwa.

The show explored the story of a K-pop singer, Sa-gye, who was compelled to join a university campus. Subsequently, as he founded a four-member band, he re-discovered his love and passion for music.

Featuring Spring of Youth cast (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Spring of Youth was penned and helmed by screenwriter and director Kim Min-cheol and Kim Sung-yong, respectively. While waiting for the next episodes of the show, fans can binge-watch other shows similar to it.

Lovely Runner, Twinkling Watermelon, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Spring of Youth

1) Lovely Runner

Featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon (Image via Instagram/@byeonwooseok)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, TVING, and Netflix

Cast: Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub

Lovely Runner follows the story of an ardent fan girl who time-travels decades into the past to protect her idol from dying in the present. As she is transported, she finds that she used to go to the same school as him and embarks on a journey of love and pain.

Similar to Spring of Youth, Lovely Runner encompasses the concepts of music, teen romance, college setting, love triangle, and other aspects.

2) Twinkling Watermelon

Featuring Twinkling Watermelon cast (Image via Instagram/@_seorina)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and TVING

Cast: Ryeo Un, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo

The romance and school drama Twinkling Watermelon follows the story of a high school CODA student, Eun-gyeol, who leads a double life. He is a model student by day and a talented guitarist at night.

Following the discovery of a mysterious music store, he time-travels to the year 1995, where he meets his father Ha I-chan as a high schooler. Subsequently, he sets out on a journey to make his parents, Ha I-chan and Yun Cheong-a, fall in love with each other.

Similar to Spring of Youth, Twinkling Watermelon covered themes such as a passionate band, teen romance, a possible love triangle, and more.

3) At a Distance, Spring is Green

Featuring At a Distance, Spring is Green (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and iQIYI

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Kang Min-ah, Bae In-hyuk, Kwon Eun-bin, and others

The youth and life K-drama At a Distance, Spring is Green follows the story of young people in their 20s and the variety of problems faced by them during their University days. It showcases the two contrasting personalities, Nam Soo-hyun and Yeo-joon develop a close bond of friendship while working on a project.

Similar to Spring of Youth, At a Distance, Spring is Green explores themes of friendships, hardships, spring, university setting, bromance, love triangle, youth, and more.

4) My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Cha Eun-woo played the character of Do Gyeong-seok in My Id is Gangnam Beauty (Image via Instagram/@eunwo.o_c)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, Prime Video, Tubi, and Kocowa

Cast: Cha Eun-woo, Im Soo-hyang, Jo Woo-ri, and Kwak Dong-yeon

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty follows the story of Kang Mi-rae and Do Gyeong-seok, who end up falling for each other after encountering in a University. While the former has undergone plastic surgery after getting bullied and developing insecurity about her looks, the latter has a natural charm. The duo help each other overcome the drawbacks of life and walk on the right path.

Similar to Spring of Youth, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty follows the university setting, hardships of youth, love, and other concepts.

5) Cheer Up

Featuring Cheer Up cast (Image via Instagram/@hanjiji54)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, SBS World, Netflix, and Kocowa

Cast: Han Ji-hyun, Bae In-hyuk, Kim Hyun-jin, and Jang Gyu-ri

The mystery and youth drama Cheer Up follows the story of an ambitious and hardworking student Do Hae-yi, who has to prioritize earning money over her academics due to the poor financial condition at home.

As her university starts, she joins the educational instituitions's 50-year-old cheering squad. Subsequently, she starts enjoying the campus life and develops meaningful bonds.

Similar to Spring of Youth, Cheer Up focuses on the importance of music and dance during adulthood.

Spring of Youth is available to watch on streaming platforms, including Wavve and Rakuten Viki.

