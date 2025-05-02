As Spring 2025 approaches, K-pop enthusiasts and listeners can listen to these five meaningful and hopeful tracks, which are symbolic of new beginnings. The season provides a glimpse of hope to the individuals who spent a tough and challenging winter. It is a sign of a new era where they can shed their old habits and accept the soulful vibe of spring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The five K-pop songs to celebrate the beginning and arrival of Spring have been listed below:

Busker Busker's Cherry Blossom Ending BOL4's Bom BTS' Spring Day Eric Nam & Wendy's Spring Love BTS's Butterfly

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinions. Reader discretion is advised.

Cherry Blossom Ending, Spring Day, Butterfly, and more: 5 K-pop songs to add to your Spring 2025 playlist

1) Cherry Blossom Ending

Ad

Ad

The alternative rock track Cherry Blossom Ending was released on March 29, 2012 through CJ E&M Music. It was penned by Jang Beom-jun. The song was sung by the South Korean indie band Busker Busker. it was the part of the group's debut studio album Busker Busker 1st Album.

For those unversed, the track has been popular in South Korea for its relatable lyrics. It has earned nicknames, such as Spring Carol and Cherry Blossom Zombie. According to domestic chart, Gaon, the song has been downloaded over 8,000,000 times digitally. It has been titled the best-selling single in South Korea.

Ad

2) Bom

Ad

BOL4 released the indie and pop track Bom on April 4, 2019. The song was part of the fourth mini-album album Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy. It was released through Shoftar Music and distributed by Kakao M. The track was penned by Ji-young and Vanilla Man.

Bom depicted why the individuals liked Spring. They loved it because the season provided them with a chance to spend a windy evening with their significant other.

3) BTS' Spring Day

Ad

Featuring BTS (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

The hit and nostalgic song Spring Day was released on February 13, 2017, through BigHit Music. The alternative hip-hop and pop-rock track was penned by Hitman Bang, Pdogg, Kim Namjoon, Suga, Adora, Arlissa Ruppert, and Peter Ibsen, respectively. It was part of the group's album You Never Walk Alone.

Ad

Spring Day tugged on the heartstrings of people as it explored the themes of separation, longing, grief, and moving on. It gave hope to the listeners that no darkness and season lasts forever. If an individual has experienced cold and harsh winter, they would be embraced with warmth and sunshine of Spring.

4) Spring Love

Featuring Red Velvet's Wendy and Eric Nam (Image via SM TOWN/YouTube)

Spring Love was a collaborative track between American singer Eric Nam and Red Velvet's Wendy. It was released digitally on March 4, 2016, through SM Entertainment. The K-pop song was penned by songwriters including Hwang-hyun and Agnes-shin, respectively.

Ad

The acoustic and ballad piece talked about how friends could develop romantic feelings for one another as Spring approaches.

5) Butterfly

Featuring BTS (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

The K-pop band BTS released Butterfly on November 30, 2015, through BigHit Entertainment. It was penned by the songwriters, namely, Hitman Bang, Slow Rabbit, Pdogg, Brother SU, Kim Namjoon (RM), j-hope, and Suga.

Ad

It served as the third track of the male artist' fourth mini-album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2. It was also the fourth song of the CD 2 in the group's first compilation album, titled, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

Butterfly conveyed different themes which could be resonated with listeners. It included, transformation, personal growth, longing, fear of losing someone, and more.

The other K-pop songs to tune into this Spring includes, Yoon Jisung's Bloom, BIGBANG's Still Life, IU's Lilac, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More