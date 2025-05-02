As Spring 2025 approaches, K-pop enthusiasts and listeners can listen to these five meaningful and hopeful tracks, which are symbolic of new beginnings. The season provides a glimpse of hope to the individuals who spent a tough and challenging winter. It is a sign of a new era where they can shed their old habits and accept the soulful vibe of spring.
The five K-pop songs to celebrate the beginning and arrival of Spring have been listed below:
- Busker Busker's Cherry Blossom Ending
- BOL4's Bom
- BTS' Spring Day
- Eric Nam & Wendy's Spring Love
- BTS's Butterfly
Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinions. Reader discretion is advised.
Cherry Blossom Ending, Spring Day, Butterfly, and more: 5 K-pop songs to add to your Spring 2025 playlist
1) Cherry Blossom Ending
The alternative rock track Cherry Blossom Ending was released on March 29, 2012 through CJ E&M Music. It was penned by Jang Beom-jun. The song was sung by the South Korean indie band Busker Busker. it was the part of the group's debut studio album Busker Busker 1st Album.
For those unversed, the track has been popular in South Korea for its relatable lyrics. It has earned nicknames, such as Spring Carol and Cherry Blossom Zombie. According to domestic chart, Gaon, the song has been downloaded over 8,000,000 times digitally. It has been titled the best-selling single in South Korea.
2) Bom
BOL4 released the indie and pop track Bom on April 4, 2019. The song was part of the fourth mini-album album Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy. It was released through Shoftar Music and distributed by Kakao M. The track was penned by Ji-young and Vanilla Man.
Bom depicted why the individuals liked Spring. They loved it because the season provided them with a chance to spend a windy evening with their significant other.
3) BTS' Spring Day
The hit and nostalgic song Spring Day was released on February 13, 2017, through BigHit Music. The alternative hip-hop and pop-rock track was penned by Hitman Bang, Pdogg, Kim Namjoon, Suga, Adora, Arlissa Ruppert, and Peter Ibsen, respectively. It was part of the group's album You Never Walk Alone.
Spring Day tugged on the heartstrings of people as it explored the themes of separation, longing, grief, and moving on. It gave hope to the listeners that no darkness and season lasts forever. If an individual has experienced cold and harsh winter, they would be embraced with warmth and sunshine of Spring.
4) Spring Love
Spring Love was a collaborative track between American singer Eric Nam and Red Velvet's Wendy. It was released digitally on March 4, 2016, through SM Entertainment. The K-pop song was penned by songwriters including Hwang-hyun and Agnes-shin, respectively.
The acoustic and ballad piece talked about how friends could develop romantic feelings for one another as Spring approaches.
5) Butterfly
The K-pop band BTS released Butterfly on November 30, 2015, through BigHit Entertainment. It was penned by the songwriters, namely, Hitman Bang, Slow Rabbit, Pdogg, Brother SU, Kim Namjoon (RM), j-hope, and Suga.
It served as the third track of the male artist' fourth mini-album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2. It was also the fourth song of the CD 2 in the group's first compilation album, titled, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.
Butterfly conveyed different themes which could be resonated with listeners. It included, transformation, personal growth, longing, fear of losing someone, and more.
The other K-pop songs to tune into this Spring includes, Yoon Jisung's Bloom, BIGBANG's Still Life, IU's Lilac, and more.