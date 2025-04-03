The world of K-pop is filled with multiple sources of entertainment, such as complex choreography, catchy tracks, variety shows, albums, songs, digital singles, and promotional content shared by idols.

In addition, introducing merchandise for the fandom continues to be one popular way for K-pop idols to develop a connection with their admirers.

The merchandise can be anything, such as outfits, shirts, caps, keyrings, shoes, crochet materials, photocards, teddies, accessories, and much more. These products can be purchased by fans so that they can showcase their support to their favorite artist. The top four strangest K-pop merchandise have been listed below:

4 strangest K-pop merchandise offered by groups such as EXO, TWICE, and others

1) TWICE Tzuyu's trash can

TWICE's Tzuyu introduced her merchandise trash can, which evoked different reactions from the fandom. It was released as part of the band's TWICELIGHTS world tour. During the event, 14 exclusive and self-customized items were unveiled by each member.

The trash can was of grey color with the phrase 'You can put your negative energy here,' imprinted over it. A smile was created underneath it. It was regarded as one of the strangest merchandise created by a K-pop idol. It is to be noted that the product went out of stock when it was put on sale on the first day of 2019.

2) Loona's cape

Loona officially launched their cape merchandise on October 20, 2020. It was a yellow-colored gown with a bow provided in the middle of the outfit. The fandom could use the unique apparel as their Halloween costume or elsewhere if they wanted to stand out.

3) EXO's ice cube tray and ramen

Featuring EXO (Image via Instagram/@weareone.exo)

SM Entertainment group EXO has introduced two of the most unique merchandise throughout their active career. These included an ice cube tray and ramen. While the former was customized in the shape of the group's logo, the latter was treated as a food staple.

EXO's ramen was introduced in a food packaging format consisting of black bean instant noodles. It had the group's logo and name on the merchandise.

4) Red Velvet's fish sticks

Featuring Red Velvet (Image via Instagram/@redvelvet.smtown)

The five-member K-pop group introduced Red Velvet fish sticks as one of their most iconic and memorable merchandise. It was one of the strangest culinary items created by the band. The product could be related to the group's name, which was a mix of music and munchines.

The idols continued to showcase their creativity through the merchandise and develop a special place in the fans' hearts with their witty humor.

