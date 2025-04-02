"How can you ever doubt his love" - Fans defend EXO member Baekhyun amid allegations of ruining the group's activities 

EXO member Baekhyun has been accused by some fans of the SM Entertainment group of allegedly ruining EXO's group activities. Fans spoke about how the singer's departure, joining a new label, and subsequent lawsuit against SM Entertainment have put a strain on the K-pop group's activities.

Fans have come forward in defence of the Candy singer, saying that he has nothing to do with the delays in regards to EXO's group activities. One fan responded saying,

"watching this again with tears in my eyes how can you ever doubt his love and affection".

"how can you read his words, not feel his pain, and blame him instead? it’s actually very heartbreaking to read.. after all these years of dedication and hard work, he just wants to be treated fairly. he has every right to speak up" another user wrote.

"when i say baekhyun has always been loyal to exo and i break down after because he doesn’t deserve this after years of hard work, juggling his solo and group schedules and making it work at the expense of his own health" another user replied.

"This is literally Baekhyun last year after EXO anniversary. And you say he doesn't love this group???" a fan wrote.

What added to this conversation, was Baekhyun's recent Bubble message after SM Entertainment had announced a fan meeting. In the fan meeting, SM announced a special challenge for the members to partake in, and the singer expressed his desire to carry out the challenge as well. However, as he is not a part of the fan meeting, he won't be able to do it.

SM Entertainment's fan meeting for EXO's 13th debut anniversary will take place in April with participation by members like Suho, Kai, Chanyeol, and Kyungsoo. However, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen will not be present.

Meanwhile, fans continued to defend the Do What You Do singer after the Bubble message:

":) shut it, you have nothing better to do than put your whole attention in what exo is doing." a user wrote.

"he didn't vent, only sent a short message sharing his disappointment... stop misleading and trying to smear his and EXO's image!" a fan wrote.

"Remember, if Baekhyun didnt post this we didnt even know he was there bcs there no a single mention from the members" another fan wrote.

What has EXO member Baekhyun planned for 2025?

In 2025, Baekhyun is yet to announce a comeback plan. The singer has, however, released a digital single, Do What You Do (ft UMI & EL CAPITXN), on March 3, 2025 following his last release was the album Hello, World in 2024.

The Bambi singer, along with Chen and Xiumin, is also a part of the EXO sub-unit, CBX. The trio left the SM Entertainment label in 2023 and joined INB100 in early 2024. It was relayed in the official press release that CBX would continue activities with EXO. However, the members have not been included in any group activities since.

The trio is currently embroiled in a legal battle against SM regarding the members' dues and distribution agreements. A verdict on the matter has not been reached, at the time of writing.

