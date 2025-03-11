EXO Xiumin shows a new side to his musicality with his sophomore album Interview X: A review

EXO Xiumin (Kim Min-seok) released his sophomore album Interview X on March 10, 2025. This album marks the singer's first music offering under his new label INB100. His first solo debut album Brand New was released under the EXO member's former label SM Entertainment.

The six tracks in the album present a diverse range of genres and singing styles from the Brand New singer. Along with the album, a music video for the title track Whee! was also released.

EXO Xiumin releases his sophomore album Interview X

1) Can't Help Myself

Can't Help Myself is the opening track on this album. The song is a smooth mix of dance-pop music elements and sultry singing. It is a song that expresses the helplessness that comes after an infatuation.

2) WHEE!

WHEE! is an upbeat song that delivers a message of motivation to its listeners. The music video captures the eccentric vibe of the lyrics and displays a visual palette composed of black, blue, and white colors.

3) Make You LaLa

A song that is all about finding the lost vigor in life. Guitar riffs and strong percussions highlight the cinematic feel of the song. The song is no less than an anthem of a new start.

Min-seok's vocals are cushioned by the music, making the song an enjoyable listening experience.

4) Switch Off

WJSN's Exy participated in co-writing the lyrics for this track. Switch Off has certain neo-pop elements that complement the EXO member's voice greatly. The melody weaves itself in and out of the lyrics, making the song an engaging listening experience.

5) Lost Paradise

Lost Paradise is a track that talks about a certain utopia that exists between two lovers. There is a touch of trap to the song which accentuates the switch of vocal register. Xiuimin's voice stands out as a stark presence against the muted instrumentals.

6) Love U

Xiumin calls the song Love U as his letter to the fans, EXO-L. His labelmate and fellow EXO member Chen aka Kim Jong-dae participated in writing the song's lyrics. The album comes to a soothing conclusion with Love U.

The song is a ballad of gratitude and love towards a loved one. Steady piano notes punctuated with soft percussions present a delightful melody.

In conclusion, Xiumin has effectively presented a new side to his musicality like he had aimed for. Each song is a different genre, a different singing style showcasing the extent of the You singer's capabilities.

It would have been a cherry on the cake if the singer had participated in writing or composing the tracks. Another thing to notice about the album is the length of each track.

The songs are barely touching the three-minute mark which feels like there was scope to expand the song further.

Overall, the album is a great start to the EXO member's activities with his new label. The singer delivered on the promise he made to his fans.

EXO Xiumin's upcoming activities

While releasing teasers for the album, Xiumin also announced his first solo concert tour across Asia. He will kick off the tour in Seoul on March 22, followed by stops in Tokyo on April 11, Osaka on April 13, Bangkok on April 19, Manila on May 10, and Taipei on May 25.

There were also reports that he would not be allowed to perform on Music Bank. His label INB100 has been pushing for a clarification since. He will also star in the reality TV show The Manager on March 14, 2025.

Xiumin will also play the lead in the upcoming drama Heo's Diner, which will air from March 24, 2025 onwards.

