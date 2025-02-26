"The Year of Minseok!"- Fans react to EXO's Xiumin's first still cuts from upcoming Netflix drama 'Heo's Diner'

On February 26, 2025, the first still cuts of EXO's Xiumin's character in the forthcoming Netflix drama Heo's Diner were revealed, heightening anticipation for the series.

Heo's Diner is a fantasy comedy romance drama inspired by the web novel of the same name. The tale centers around a man from the Joseon Dynasty who travels 400 years to the present day and unintentionally starts running a restaurant.

Fans were thrilled to see Xiumin, aka Kim Min-seok, in this new avatar and praised his appearance. One fan remarked that this is 'his year,' with the upcoming release of the drama, a fan concert, and a mini album titled Interview X.

"The Year of Minseok!" commented a fan on X.

Fan messages on X kept pouring in as they showed enthusiasm for the new drama, exclaiming that they couldn't wait to see it.

"Time travel is one of my favourites!! So excited!!" remarked a fan.

"I NEED THIS RN," reacted another.

"'Heo’s Diner' will release on March 2025 !!!! can’t wait for you Actor Xiumin," exclaimed one fan.

Fans' excited reactions continued as they discussed the drama's genre and its new poster. They also noted how much content they'll be getting from the actor-singer next month.

"Omg everyone WAKE UP! new Heo's Diner poster. i really can't wait!" wrote a fan on X.

"Heo’s Diner is under 'TV Thrillers' Genre?? and it says the show is 'Heartfelt' hehe..I’ve read the manhwa and thriller?I guess for some parts," another commented.

"Wdym we're getting interview x (xiuolo2), heo's diner (drama) and xtimes (xiumin fancon) all in march + xiumin's birthday!!!!!!!" wrote an admirer on X.

"I’m so excited for Heo’s Diner!!! i’m into historical dramas after all, Xiumin is still the hero," reacted one other fan.

More about Xiumin's upcoming drama series, Heo's Diner

In the drama series, the EXO vocalist stars as Heo Gyun, a self-proclaimed genius with exceptional writing skills and a keen eye for aesthetics. He also possesses an uncanny ability to remember everything he sees. Heo Gyun embarks on a thrilling time travel journey from the Joseon Dynasty to the modern era.

After the time slip, Heo Gyun, who was Joseon's first food columnist, finds himself navigating the challenges of modern times. He meets Eun-sil (played by Exy from the girl group WJSN) by chance, and they run a restaurant together, striving to succeed in the modern world.

The newly released stills showcase Xiumin's visuals in the drama, which perfectly capture the essence of Heo Gyun's unique character. He pulls off a range of traditional attire, from formal wear to official uniforms, demonstrating his distinctive hanbok style.

The actor-singer is also seen wearing an apron and smiling in front of a restaurant. The character wearing a hanbok even after time travel seems particularly unusual, sparking curiosity about his journey through the drama.

The drama series is directed by Oh Hwan-min and Kim Kyung-eun and is penned by Seong So-hyun.

Heo's Diner is a joint project involving Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures and Corpus Japan. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 24 at 5 PM KST.

