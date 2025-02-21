"WE'RE GETTING ALBUM OF THE YEAR" — Fans react as EXO's Xiumin drops the tracklist for upcoming album Interview X

EXO’s Xiumin revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Interview X on February 21, 2025 (KST). The six-track album, with full credits listed, is set for release on March 10, 2025, at 6 PM KST.

As soon as the tracklist was released, fans delved into taking guesses for what the nature of the song could be. They also found out information about the contributions of the songs. Fans were thrilled upon finding that Chen had written the lyrics for Love is U:

"LYRICS BY THEE KIM JONGDAE AND EXY? WE'RE GETTING ALBUM OF THE YEAR I FEAR"

"Jongdae wrote a song for Xiumin's album I'M CRYINGGGGGG" a user wrote.

"THE ABSOLUTE BLOODY SERVE THO????? WHY IS HE SO C*NT" a user replied.

"we are so back. we've never been more back. we actually.. *nostalgic chuckle* never left" a fan replied.

The tracklist tells us that the title track for the album is WHEE! WJSN member EXY, who is also starring in Heo's Diner with Xiumin, has co-written the lyrics for the fourth track Switch off with SOLHEE.

"I love this whole 90s vibe so much," a fan wrote.

"absolutely love the aesthetic uhhh also claiming make you lala and whee because it sounds so fun," a user wrote.

"obsessed w the visuals already save me xiumin," a user replied.

All you need to know about EXO Xiumin's upcoming album Interview X

EXO's Xiumin first announced his comeback album Interview X with a simple photo teaser featuring the album's name and release date on February 13. Then, two days later, he shared the release schedule for the album. Then on February 18, he shared a teaser trailer for the album as well.

The teaser trailer featured a grainy black-and-white video of the Brand New singer sitting on a chair or walking around. As the video came to a conclusion, he spray-painted X on the screen.

Interview X is the singer's first album with the label INB100 and second overall album, counting Brand New which was released when he was signed with SM Entertainment.

In other news, EXO Xiumin will be displaying his acting skills once again as the lead in the upcoming K-drama Heo's Restaurant which is scheduled to release on March 24, 2025.

The drama follows Heo Kyun, a Joseon-era culinary expert with a liberal mindset. His ideas are considered a threat to the nation and he is sent into exile. There is also an attempt on his life, however he is transported 400 years into the future. He continues displaying his culinary skills in modern-day Seoul and he also decides to look for his killer from the Joseon era.

The drama will star WJSN's Exy, Lee Soo-min, and Lee Sae-on. The drama is slated to air for 10 episodes on Netflix and Wavve.

