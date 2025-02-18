EXO Xiumin and Choo So-jung confirmed to star in upcoming drama Heo’s Restaurant: All we know so far

On February 18, Why Not Media unveiled the casting lineup for the new drama, Heo’s Restaurant, written by Sung So-hyun and directed by Oh Hwan-min and Kim Kyung-eun. The series will feature Xiumin, Choo So-jung, Lee Se-on, and Lee Soo-min in key roles, as reported by Dispatch on February 18.

Based on a web novel of the same name, Heo’s Restaurant is a time-skip romantic comedy. The story is about a man from the Joseon Dynasty who unexpectedly travels 400 years into the future and ends up running a restaurant in the modern era.

Heo’s Restaurant: Who plays who?

Heo’s Restaurant is a time-travel culinary drama about Heo Gyun, a Joseon-era food enthusiast and progressive thinker. In his time, his radical beliefs on equality led to his exile. Just as he faces death, he is mysteriously transported 400 years into the future, arriving in Seoul in 2024.

Rescued by a mother and daughter, he begins working at their restaurant and adapts to modern life. However, an unexpected incident forces him to take over as head chef. As he navigates contemporary cuisine, he also becomes entangled in solving a mysterious murder.

Xiumin takes on the role of Heo Gyun in Heo's Restaurant, the self-proclaimed genius and Joseon’s first food columnist.

Choo So-jung portrays Bong Eun-sil, the daughter of a restaurant owner. She shares a lively and witty dynamic with Heo Gyun. One day, she appears in front of his restaurant as a homeless person, leading to an unexpected connection between them.

Lee Se-on plays dual roles as Lee Yi-cheom and Lee Hyuk—the former a determined strategist and the latter a rising master of Korean cuisine. Meanwhile, Lee Soo-min portrays Maechang and Jeong Mi-sol, moving between the Joseon era and the present.

More about the cast

Kim Min-seok, better known as Xiumin, is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo, its sub-group Exo-M, and the leader of its sub-unit Exo-CBX. In September 2022, he made his solo debut with the mini-album Brand New.

Alongside his music career, Xiumin has appeared in dramas and films, including Boss-dol Mart, Falling for Do Jeon, and EXO Next Door. He has also appeared in projects like Beyond Live: EXO's Travel the World on a Ladder, Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River, and SMTOWN The Stage.

Choo So-jung, known by her stage name EXY, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress born on November 6, 1995, in Busan. She is a member of the K-pop group WJSN and has expanded her career into acting.

She has appeared in dramas such as Marry You as Cha Min-ji in episode 2, and Idol: The Coup, portraying El (Kang Yu-ri).

Heo’s Restaurant is set to premiere on Netflix on March 24. New episodes will be released every Monday and Tuesday at 5 pm KST.

