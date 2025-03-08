“We are seeking clarification” — One Hundred Label pushes KBS for response on EXO Xiumin's alleged ban amidst announcement of Lee Mu-jin's No-Show

On Saturday, March 8, One Hundred Label, Lee Mu-jin's parent company, released a statement addressing his absence from his show, Lee Mujin Service, which is broadcast through KBS. Previously, One Hundred revealed that one of its artists, EXO's Xiumin, was reportedly banned from performing at KBS's Music Bank.

Ad

The agency released a statement on the same, accusing SM Entertainment of initiating this ban. Following this, One Hundred Label and all its subsidiaries have been boycotting KBS and its programs. Therefore, Lee Mu-jin, housed under One Hundred Label's subsidiary, Big Planet, has also been participating in the boycott, leading to the soloist failing to host his show, Lee Mujin Service.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Therefore, on March 8, the agency mentioned the reason behind the idol's absence. They also pushed SM Entertainment and KBS to respond and resolve the issue regarding EXO's Xiumin's ban from performing at Music Bank despite his upcoming solo comeback. Here's what the statement read:

"As we stated in our initial statement in regards to why Xiumin was unable to appear on Music Bank, we have only received an unofficial response that ‘It is not possible to feature artists from certain agencies simultaneously.’ We believe this is an unfair treatment of our artist and have attempted to communicate with KBS multiple times."

Ad

The statement continued,

"However, aside from a media response claiming the allegations were ‘groundless,’ we have yet to receive any concrete explanation. We are still awaiting KBS’s official statement regarding Xiumin’s exclusion from Music Bank. Xiumin and our team have meticulously prepared his comeback stage for the fans, who have patiently waited for him for a long time. This is why we are seeking clarification and making necessary preparations for his activities. "

Ad

For more context, on March 4, One Hundred Label released a statement expressing that Xiumin was banned from performing at KBS' Music Bank. The agency suspected that it might've been SM Entertainment's doing and criticized the agency for the same. This speculation was raised since SM Entertainment is reportedly known for similar actions towards artists who leave the agency on bad terms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that EXO's CBX, Xiumin, Chen, and Baekhyun departed SM Entertainment on bad terms after seeking legal proceedings, One Hundred Label raised its suspicions. While KBS denied that they had imposed any such ban on the idol, SM Entertainment has yet to respond to the statement.

One Hundred Label releases statement announcing Lee Mujin's return to his KBS show amidst boycott

Since many fans and netizens were unhappy and frustrated with Lee Mu-jin's absence from the show, Lee Mujin Service, a talk show expected to be hosted by him, One Hundred Label, soon addressed the same. In their statement released on March 8, they stated that they've enquired about the same with the head of KBS Entertainment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's what the statement read:

"We are aware of the high volume of inquiries regarding the broadcast schedules of our artists, Lee Soo Geun and Lee Mujin. At the “2025 KBS Spring New Variety Show Presentation” held yesterday morning on March 7, 2025 (KST), Mr. Han Kyung Choon, the head of KBS Entertainment Center, addressed the ongoing issue, stating,"

Ad

Here's the statement from the head of KBS Entertainment as per One Hundred Label's statement:

"“This is a bit of a miscommunication between the production team and the agency. We are not considering another host in Lee Mujin’s place. We believe that, by waiting and keeping an open line of communication, we will eventually come across a good opportunity to work things out.”"

Ad

The statement continued,

"In response, we trust Mr. Han Kyung Choon’s statement and will ensure that our artists, including Lee Soo Geun and Lee Mujin, will return to their scheduled recordings starting next week. We ask for KBS’s full cooperation in this matter."

Therefore, fans and netizens were happy to learn that the K-pop soloist would soon return to his activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback