"This is getting worse"– Fans furious as Lee Mu-jin reportedly skips KBS recording amid INB100 and KBS conflict involving EXO’s Xuimin

On March 6, 2025, South Korean media outlet Herald Pop reported that singer Lee Mu-jin from One Hundred, did not attend the scheduled recording for KBS's YouTube show LeeMujin Service. His absence is believed to be linked to the growing dispute between INB100 and KBS.

According to reports, One Hundred representatives stated that for the past two weeks, they had been unable to establish contact with the KBS Entertainment Center Director, who is responsible for artist appearances. Despite repeated attempts to reach out through producers, they received no response.

The tension between One Hundred and KBS stems from Xiumin’s exclusion from Music Bank. The agency alleged that KBS had unofficially informed them that Xiumin could not appear on the program alongside SM Entertainment artists. However, KBS firmly denied these claims, stating they were baseless and that they had been in continuous discussions with the agency.

They stated:

“We have relayed this to the PDs on the front lines several times, but we have not received any response and have not been able to meet with them. Since the center director, who decides on the artists’ appearances, has not responded, we had no choice but to accept the refusal of appearances by all of our affiliated artists, which has led to the current situation.”

The agency claimed that since no communication was taking place, they had no choice but to stop all of their artists from appearing on KBS programs. They argued that allowing artists to continue working under these conditions would only reinforce an already unfair situation.

With Lee Mu-jin missing his recording session, attention is now on KBS’s response and whether this situation will escalate further. Fans have reacted with frustration over the dispute, expressing disappointment that artists are caught in the middle of a larger industry conflict. An X user, @midorijinki wrote:

"Leemujin service without lee mujin.... wow this is getting worse to the point it affects another artist."

Many voiced concerns that KBS’s stance and One Hundred’s response were only escalating tensions, affecting innocent performers in the process.

"Sorry, but South Korean business tactics in entertainment industry are always so…. bizarrely petty???? Like are yall not professionals at work," an X user added.

"'This is presumed to be an aftereffect of the conflict between INB100 artist Xiumin.' Both artists are victims of mismanagement. Why would you think Xiumin is the reason for an ongoing conflict between kids managing entertainment industry?" another fan remarked.

"So now it turned into 100red vs kbs??? are they trying to screw their artists??" a netizen wrote.

"WTF. 100/BPM is killing their artists career. First, Xiumin, now, Lee Mu-jin. smh," a fan mentioned.

Others also questioned how the show could continue without its titular host.

"Why doesn't KBS cancel the appearance? How can it be Lee Mu-jin Service without Lee Mu-jin?" a user added.

"Leemujin service without lee mu-jin is crazy," another fan commented.

"leemujin service is a show that already chose mu-jin as the one and only main host, putting his name as the program's name since the first place EVEN BEFORE mujin signed with the dumb*ss bpm or even one hundred," an X user wrote.

More about Mu-jin and EXO's Xiumin’s absence on KBS show amid the ongoing dispute

The conflict began when Xiumin, now signed under INB100, was set to release a solo album on March 10, 2025. His agency, One Hundred, claimed that KBS had blocked him from appearing on Music Bank, reportedly due to the presence of SM Entertainment artists on the same broadcast. One Hundred criticized this decision, calling it unfair and accusing KBS of favoring SM.

In response, KBS denied the accusation, stating that there was no official restriction on Xiumin’s participation. They maintained that discussions about his appearance were ongoing, rejecting claims that he had been deliberately excluded.

As the situation intensified, One Hundred took a step by instructing all its affiliated artists, including Lee Mu-jin, to boycott KBS shows. This decision impacted scheduled recordings, including LeeMujin Service. Due to his absence, the other artist had to proceed alone, making the episode even more challenging.

Meanwhile, Xiumin’s agency has continued to push for fair treatment, emphasizing that artists should not face restrictions based on business conflicts.

This dispute follows a history of friction between INB100 and SM Entertainment, particularly regarding contract issues involving EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen.

