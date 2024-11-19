"Let it go and focus on Jin the singer"- Fans defend as BTS' Seokjin's forgotten dream of becoming an actor leaves netizens disappointed

On November 19, 2024, KBS Kpop released the latest episode of their talk show Lee Mujin Service, starring BTS' Seokjin as the guest on the show. Jin appeared in episode 141 of Lee Mujin Service, which was released on KBS Kpop's official YouTube page. In the episode, BTS’ Seokjin talked about his military days, the making of his latest solo album, HAPPY, and more.

Among other things, BTS' Seokjin also opened up about his thoughts on acting, as he disclosed his forgotten dream of pursuing a career in acting. He stated that he genuinely wanted to be an actor at a time when he hadn’t even tried acting or singing as his profession.

“I really wanted to become an actor then because I hadn’t tried being an actor or an idol singer then. In the end though, for me, being a singer and an idol is such a lovely and fun job. The dreams I once had of becoming an actor are now forgotten. I’m happy as a singer.”

Many of BTS' Seokjin's supporters were upset when he revealed his forgotten dream. As a result, supporters flooded the internet with their disheartened comments. Meanwhile, one X user expressed how fans should respect his decision to become a singer. They stated:

“He said it many times already. I think we need to come at peace with Jin answer and start to respect his words and decisions. Just let it go and focus on Jin the singer and memeber of BTS because obviously that's what he wants.”

Many other heartbroken responses from fans were seen on X, while some of BTS' Seokjin supporters still had hope of seeing him as an actor in the future.

“Im srsly heartbroken right now,” wrote a fan.

“Thanks Jin for that clarification. But let me still dream of at least a cameo for you in a series someday,” stated another fan.

“Whatever makes him happy but i wanna see him in that area as well. hope in the future tho if fate happens,” commented an admirer.

“My actor Jin heart is still breaking!!! But whatever makes you HAPPY Seokjin-ah, be it a singer or an idol we will support you! We got you Bebuuu!” stated another fan.

Other fans supported the idol's choice, while one fan asserted that BTS' Seokjin will continue to be the main protagonist of the BTS Universe.

“Hurts my hurt every time. the industry needs an actor like seokjin cause he is so emotive just with his eyes but at the end all that matters is his choice,” expressed an admirer.

“And now it's official. It's time for actor Jin enthusiasts to retire..... As long as he's happy,” commented another admirer.

“He’s still the main protagonist of the BTS Universe tho. I hope we get more cinematic trailers in the future,” stated another fan.

BTS' Seokjin reveals he gained 10 kgs within a month during his military training

In the latest episode of the Lee Mujin Service talk show, Jin revealed that he gained around 10 kgs within a month of his military training.

He also talked about the car drifting stunt he performed in his recent MV of Running Wild, stating that his team got the permit to use a street in LA. Further, Jin referred to himself as the best driver.

“Luckily, I am the best driver. So I was doing quick turns like this and the director said 'Hey hey, seriously, I don't want to die. Don't do it like that please." So I said, 'Wasn't this want u wanted?' And they were like, "No, we meant you just pretend.'"

Further, when the host, Lee Mujin, asked what happiness meant to BTS' Seokjin, the idol said that seeing people smile made him happy. He went on to say that his biggest happiness came from the happiness of his fans.

