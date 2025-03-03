"It is so compelling & tugs at my heartstrings" - Fans react as EXO's Baekhyun releases 'Do What You Do' ft. UMI and EL CAPITXN

EXO member Baekhyun released his single Do What You Do ft. UMI and EL CAPITXN on March 3, 2025. It was first teased by the Candy singer on his Instagram story on February 27. He had posted a cryptic photo of the words 'Do What You Do' written in snow. This was followed by an official announcement by INB100, Baekhyun's label, about an upcoming song Do What You Do.

The single features UMI, a 26-year-old American singer best known for her song Remember Me. The song features EL CAPITXN as a producer, known for working with artists like Epik High, BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, and others.

Fans began showering their love and support for the latest single by the EXO member:

"Can’t hold my emotions for this song, it is so compelling & tugs at my heartstrings! Kudos to Baekhyun, UMI & El Capitxn for this masterpiece collab"

"Really good song with 2 heavenly voice" a user wrote

"SO PROUD OF YOU BAEKHYUNIE!!!!" a fan wrote

"Baekhyun , this song is really good. Perfect expression! .. love it" another fan replied

The official lyric video for the song features the duo singing in English. The video also showcases a messy Y2K-coded room along with social media screen layouts and an overall casual vibe to it. Fans loved the R&B rendition of the song:

"exactly imagine sounding so good omg i’d never shut up i love you kyoong" a user wrote

"R&B king Baekhyun slaying as always with his vocals" another user replied

"my personality for the rest of march: do what you do - baekhyun x umi x el capitxn" a fan replied

UMI is referred to as the moon who only appears at night whereas Baekhyun is referred to as the boy who waits for the moon. The song is a bittersweet narration of lingering feelings after a breakup.

At the time of writing, the lyric video had over 38,000 views.

What have EXO members Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin been up to recently?

As of March 2025, Do What You Do is Baekhyun's first music release of the year. He has not announced any plans for a comeback yet. His labelmate and fellow EXO member XIUMIN, however, has a comeback scheduled on March 10, 2025, with his second mini album Interview X. Chen is currently one of the mentors on Be the Next: 9 Dreamers, a music survival reality show.

Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin, who also form the CBX subunit of EXO, came together for a CBX fan meeting titled Get, Set Go! in Japan on 8 & 9 February 2025. The two-day fan meeting featured special performances by the trio and interactions with the fans.

Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin left SM Entertainment and joined INB 100, but they continue to be a part of the K-pop group EXO.

