Our Beloved Summer premiered from December 6, 2021, to January 25, 2022. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui, Ahn Dong-geo, and Park Jin-joo.
Directed by Kim Yoon-jin and written by Lee Na-eun, the drama consisted of sixteen episodes and was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, also authored by Lee Na-eun.
According to AsianWiki, the official synopsis for Our Beloved Summer reads:
"Choi Ung (Choi Woo-Sik) and Kook Yeon-Su (Kim Da-Mi) broke up 5 years ago. A documentary they filmed during their high school days became popular. They don’t want to, but they have to stand in front of the camera."
For viewers who enjoyed Our Beloved Summer, there are several other similarly themed shows worth binge-watching.
Lovestruck in the City, More Than Friends, and others: 5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Our Beloved Summer
1) Lovestruck in the City
Where to watch: Netflix and Kakao TV
Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Kim Ji-won, Kim Min-seok, So Ju-yeon, Ryu Kyung-soo, Han Ji-eun, and others
Lovestruck in the City follows the love story of an ardent architect, Park Jae-won, and a mysterious woman, Lee Eun-oh. After stealing Jae-won's heart—and his camera—she transforms herself into a new individual named Yun Seon-ah. They both want to be loved amidst the loud noises of the city.
Similar to Our Beloved Summer, Lovestruck in the City uses the format of a documentary to convey its story and features a love-to-hate trope.
2) More Than Friends
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Hulu
Cast: Ong Seong-wu, Shin Ye-sun, Kim Dong-jun, Ahn Eun-jin, Choi Chan-ho, and Baek Soo-min
The romance series More Than Friends follows the story of a man and woman who had a crush on each other for over a decade. However, due to a misunderstanding, they never took the leap into a relationship. Over time, they come to understand one another and eventually decide to grow together.
Similar to Our Beloved Summer, More Than Friends highlights themes of rekindled love, a strong female lead, a love triangle, and other elements of cinema.
3) Flat
Where to watch: Piki YouTube Channel
Cast: Song Geon-hee and Jung Hye-rin
The slice-of-life and romance drama Flat follows the story of Yeon-woo and Da-mi. Yeon-woo feels an instant connection after noticing Da-mi's red sneakers. As they begin to reminisce about the past, they become friends, and slowly their relationship deepens.
Similar to Our Beloved Summer, Flat portrays a love story in a documentary setting, incorporating high schoolers and much more.
4) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Where to watch: Netflix and TVING
Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi, and others
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows the story of an elite dentist who moves to a seaside village, Gongjin, to start fresh in her career. Filled with pride and arrogance, she meets a jack-of-all-trades who is responsible for the working of the place. As the duo gets to know each other, they develop a deep connection, and love begins to bloom.
Similar to Our Beloved Summer, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha features a couple whose constant bickering eventually gives way to heartfelt romance.
5) Serendipity's Embrace
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and TVING
Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Chae Jong-hyeop, Yun Ji-won, Kim Da-som, Lee Won-jung, and others
Serendipity's Embrace follows the love story of an animation producer and a financial planner. After going through some challenging times during their high school year, fate brings them back together. The series explores how life gives them another chance at love.
Similar to OBS, Serendipity's Embrace is set against the backdrop of high school, features a couple's reunion, and radiates summer vibes.
Our Beloved Summer is available to watch on Netflix.