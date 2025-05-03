Our Beloved Summer premiered from December 6, 2021, to January 25, 2022. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui, Ahn Dong-geo, and Park Jin-joo.

Ad

Directed by Kim Yoon-jin and written by Lee Na-eun, the drama consisted of sixteen episodes and was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, also authored by Lee Na-eun.

Featuring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi (Image via Netflix)

According to AsianWiki, the official synopsis for Our Beloved Summer reads:

Ad

Trending

"Choi Ung (Choi Woo-Sik) and Kook Yeon-Su (Kim Da-Mi) broke up 5 years ago. A documentary they filmed during their high school days became popular. They don’t want to, but they have to stand in front of the camera."

For viewers who enjoyed Our Beloved Summer, there are several other similarly themed shows worth binge-watching.

Lovestruck in the City, More Than Friends, and others: 5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Our Beloved Summer

1) Lovestruck in the City

Ad

Featuring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix and Kakao TV

Ad

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Kim Ji-won, Kim Min-seok, So Ju-yeon, Ryu Kyung-soo, Han Ji-eun, and others

Lovestruck in the City follows the love story of an ardent architect, Park Jae-won, and a mysterious woman, Lee Eun-oh. After stealing Jae-won's heart—and his camera—she transforms herself into a new individual named Yun Seon-ah. They both want to be loved amidst the loud noises of the city.

Similar to Our Beloved Summer, Lovestruck in the City uses the format of a documentary to convey its story and features a love-to-hate trope.

Ad

2) More Than Friends

Featuring Ong Seong-wu (Image via Instagram/@osw_onge)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Hulu

Ad

Cast: Ong Seong-wu, Shin Ye-sun, Kim Dong-jun, Ahn Eun-jin, Choi Chan-ho, and Baek Soo-min

The romance series More Than Friends follows the story of a man and woman who had a crush on each other for over a decade. However, due to a misunderstanding, they never took the leap into a relationship. Over time, they come to understand one another and eventually decide to grow together.

Similar to Our Beloved Summer, More Than Friends highlights themes of rekindled love, a strong female lead, a love triangle, and other elements of cinema.

Ad

3) Flat

Featuring Flat cast (Image via YouTube)

Where to watch: Piki YouTube Channel

Ad

Cast: Song Geon-hee and Jung Hye-rin

The slice-of-life and romance drama Flat follows the story of Yeon-woo and Da-mi. Yeon-woo feels an instant connection after noticing Da-mi's red sneakers. As they begin to reminisce about the past, they become friends, and slowly their relationship deepens.

Similar to Our Beloved Summer, Flat portrays a love story in a documentary setting, incorporating high schoolers and much more.

4) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Featuring Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha cast (Image via Instagram/@seonhokim)

Where to watch: Netflix and TVING

Ad

Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi, and others

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows the story of an elite dentist who moves to a seaside village, Gongjin, to start fresh in her career. Filled with pride and arrogance, she meets a jack-of-all-trades who is responsible for the working of the place. As the duo gets to know each other, they develop a deep connection, and love begins to bloom.

Similar to Our Beloved Summer, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha features a couple whose constant bickering eventually gives way to heartfelt romance.

Ad

5) Serendipity's Embrace

Featuring Kim So-hyun and Chae Jong-hyeop (Image via Instagram/@wow_kimsohyun)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and TVING

Ad

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Chae Jong-hyeop, Yun Ji-won, Kim Da-som, Lee Won-jung, and others

Serendipity's Embrace follows the love story of an animation producer and a financial planner. After going through some challenging times during their high school year, fate brings them back together. The series explores how life gives them another chance at love.

Similar to OBS, Serendipity's Embrace is set against the backdrop of high school, features a couple's reunion, and radiates summer vibes.

Ad

Our Beloved Summer is available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More