5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Lee Dong-wook's Bad and Crazy

The comedy and thriller drama Bad and Crazy featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Wook, Wi Ha-joon, Han Eun, Cha Yeon, and others. It premiered from December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022, through tvN and IQIYI. The series was directed by Yoo Seon-dong and written by screenwriter Kim Sae-bom.
Bad and Crazy follows a morally gray detective, Su-yeol, who will do whatever it takes to climb the ranks. His fast-paced, ambitious life takes an unexpected turn when a justice-driven alter ego named K suddenly appears.
K's presence challenges Su-yeol's ways, leading to internal conflict and chaos. Meanwhile, Lee-Hui-gyeom, a dedicated police lieutenant in the drug squad, also plays a key role in the unfolding events.
Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.
1) Kill Me, Heal Me
Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and China Huace TV
Cast: Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Kim Yoo-ri, Oh Min-suk, Kim Young-ae, and others
The psychological and comedy-drama Kill Me, Heal Me revolved around the life of Cha Do-hyeon, who had seven different personalities. These personalities emerged due to memory loss and dissociation. He seeks help from a first-year psychiatric resident, Oh Ri-jin. However, she ends up falling for one of his personalities, who was completely different from his real life.
Similar to Bad and Crazy, Kill Me, Heal Me involved more than one personality, empowering the male protagonist and creating dramatic events in their life.
2) Ghost Doctor
Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and TVING
Cast: Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, Son Na-eun, Sung Dong II, Tae In-ho, and others
The medical and slice-of-life drama Ghost Doctor tells the story of a brilliant and arrogant surgeon, Cha Young-min. Following a tragic accident, his spirit ends up possessing the body of a nonchalant and wealthy resident doctor, Seung-tak. The two struggled to cooperate as they had different goals when it came to protecting the lives of patients.
Similar to Bad and Crazy, Ghost Doctor showcased the dynamics between two individuals sharing the same body, with different values, beliefs, and life stories. The bromance between them has also played a pivotal role in entertaining viewers.
3) God's Quiz
Where to watch: OCN
Cast: Ryu Deok-hwan, Yoon Joo-hee, Choi Jung-woo, Kim Gun-woo, Park Da-an, and Na-yoon
The mystery and medical drama God's Quiz follows the story of South Korea's top medical examiner, Han Jin-u. After a series of strange and mysterious deaths at the hospital, he leads a team of experts to investigate the matter. Subsequently, he was joined by a sharp and determined female detective, Kang Gyeong-hui, in his endeavor to seek justice.
Like Bad and Crazy, God's Quiz features similar elements, including the split personality trope, moments of humor, and an arrogant side of the male protagonist.
4) The Family: The Unbreakable Bond
Where to watch: Disney+, TVING, and Hulu
Cast: Jang-hyuk, Jang Na-ra, Chae Jung-an, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Soon-jae, and others
The comedy and action drama The Family: The Unbreakable Bond follows an expert sniper and secret agent, Kwon Do-hun, who worked at the National Intelligence Service. To protect his identity, he lived a double life as a regular trading company employee, concealing his real profession from his wife.
Similar to Bad and Crazy, the drama features elements such as humor, comedy, and character development of the main protagonist.
5) Chief Detective 1958
Where to watch: Disney+, Wavve, and Hulu
Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, Yoon Hyun-soo, Seo Eun-soo, and others.
The series, Chief Detective 1958, showcased the story of respected and ambitious officer Park Yeong-han. He was regarded as a crime fighter in Gyeonggi Province. Following his transfer to Seoul's Jongnam station, he encountered a potent gang dominated by corruption and political connections. Subsequently, he decided to put an end to the evil practices going on in society.
Similar to Bad and Crazy, Chief Detective 1958 centers on the story of a detective aiming to fight for justice.
Bad and Crazy is available to watch on TVING and iQIYI, respectively.