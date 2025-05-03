5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Lee Dong-wook's Bad and Crazy

The comedy and thriller drama Bad and Crazy featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Wook, Wi Ha-joon, Han Eun, Cha Yeon, and others. It premiered from December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022, through tvN and IQIYI. The series was directed by Yoo Seon-dong and written by screenwriter Kim Sae-bom.

Bad and Crazy follows a morally gray detective, Su-yeol, who will do whatever it takes to climb the ranks. His fast-paced, ambitious life takes an unexpected turn when a justice-driven alter ego named K suddenly appears.

Featuring Lee Dong-wook (Image via @leedongwook_official/Instagram)

K's presence challenges Su-yeol's ways, leading to internal conflict and chaos. Meanwhile, Lee-Hui-gyeom, a dedicated police lieutenant in the drug squad, also plays a key role in the unfolding events.

Fans of Bad and Crazy might also enjoy these five Korean Dramas with a similar vibe.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.

Kill Me, Heal Me, Ghost Doctor, and other K-dramas similar to Bad and Crazy

1) Kill Me, Heal Me

Kill Me Heal Me (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and China Huace TV

Cast: Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Kim Yoo-ri, Oh Min-suk, Kim Young-ae, and others

The psychological and comedy-drama Kill Me, Heal Me revolved around the life of Cha Do-hyeon, who had seven different personalities. These personalities emerged due to memory loss and dissociation. He seeks help from a first-year psychiatric resident, Oh Ri-jin. However, she ends up falling for one of his personalities, who was completely different from his real life.

Similar to Bad and Crazy, Kill Me, Heal Me involved more than one personality, empowering the male protagonist and creating dramatic events in their life.

2) Ghost Doctor

Featuring Ghost Doctor cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and TVING

Cast: Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, Son Na-eun, Sung Dong II, Tae In-ho, and others

The medical and slice-of-life drama Ghost Doctor tells the story of a brilliant and arrogant surgeon, Cha Young-min. Following a tragic accident, his spirit ends up possessing the body of a nonchalant and wealthy resident doctor, Seung-tak. The two struggled to cooperate as they had different goals when it came to protecting the lives of patients.

Similar to Bad and Crazy, Ghost Doctor showcased the dynamics between two individuals sharing the same body, with different values, beliefs, and life stories. The bromance between them has also played a pivotal role in entertaining viewers.

3) God's Quiz

Featuring Ryu Deok-hwan (Image via @clownryu/Instagram)

Where to watch: OCN

Cast: Ryu Deok-hwan, Yoon Joo-hee, Choi Jung-woo, Kim Gun-woo, Park Da-an, and Na-yoon

The mystery and medical drama God's Quiz follows the story of South Korea's top medical examiner, Han Jin-u. After a series of strange and mysterious deaths at the hospital, he leads a team of experts to investigate the matter. Subsequently, he was joined by a sharp and determined female detective, Kang Gyeong-hui, in his endeavor to seek justice.

Like Bad and Crazy, God's Quiz features similar elements, including the split personality trope, moments of humor, and an arrogant side of the male protagonist.

4) The Family: The Unbreakable Bond

Featuring The Family Unbreakable Bond (Image via disneyplusph/X)

Where to watch: Disney+, TVING, and Hulu

Cast: Jang-hyuk, Jang Na-ra, Chae Jung-an, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Soon-jae, and others

The comedy and action drama The Family: The Unbreakable Bond follows an expert sniper and secret agent, Kwon Do-hun, who worked at the National Intelligence Service. To protect his identity, he lived a double life as a regular trading company employee, concealing his real profession from his wife.

Similar to Bad and Crazy, the drama features elements such as humor, comedy, and character development of the main protagonist.

5) Chief Detective 1958

Featuring the Chief Detective 1958 cast (Image via @dlehdgnl/Instagram)

Where to watch: Disney+, Wavve, and Hulu

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, Yoon Hyun-soo, Seo Eun-soo, and others.

The series, Chief Detective 1958, showcased the story of respected and ambitious officer Park Yeong-han. He was regarded as a crime fighter in Gyeonggi Province. Following his transfer to Seoul's Jongnam station, he encountered a potent gang dominated by corruption and political connections. Subsequently, he decided to put an end to the evil practices going on in society.

Similar to Bad and Crazy, Chief Detective 1958 centers on the story of a detective aiming to fight for justice.

Bad and Crazy is available to watch on TVING and iQIYI, respectively.

