Chief Detective 1958 sets a new record for the highest premiere ratings of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama, securing 10.1% viewership nationwide

On April 19, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Herald Pop reported that the action and thriller drama Chief Detective 1958 set a new record for the highest premiere ratings of any MBC's Friday-Saturday show by securing 10.1% viewership ratings nationwide.

According to Nielsen Korea, the Chief Detective 1958's first episode recorded average viewership ratings of 10.1 percent nationwide, emerging as the most-watched show of any genre to premiere on Friday in the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

MBC is one of the leading and prominent South Korean television and radio broadcasters, and its terrestrial television station, MBC TV, airs as Channel 11. The much-awaited series Chief Detective 1958 aired its first episode on April 12, 2024, and is scheduled to take over the Friday & Saturday 21:50 time slot previously occupied by Wonderful World.

Chief Detective 1958 kickstarted with double-digit viewership ratings both nationwide and in Seoul households

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the mystery and comedy-drama Chief Detective 1958 recorded an average score of 10.3% viewership ratings in the metropolitan area and in Seoul and a peak of 12.4% per minute. It surpassed double-digit figures regarding the viewership ratings from the first episode only, showcasing the effect of a compelling storyline.

It took the first place in overall viewership ratings nationwide and metropolitan household areas on Friday in the MBC's history. Meanwhile, Lee Je-hoon once again showcased his immense popularity in South Korea as the premiere of his comeback drama surpassed double-digit ratings, as it occurred before.

On April 9, 2021, Lee Je-hoon's Taxi Driver recorded 10.7% and 11.2% viewership ratings nationwide and in Seoul households, respectively. Subsequently, on February 17, 2022, the first episode of Taxi Driver season 2 recorded an average rating of 12.1% and 12.8%, nationwide and Seoul households, respectively. Lee Je-hoon's crime and thriller dramas, with their strong plot, versatile actors, and storytelling, frequently surpass double-digit ratings in South Korea.

As soon as the K-drama community learned about Chief Detective 1958's latest milestone, they took to social media to congratulate the cast and the production team. The fandom shared several snippets praising Lee Je-hoon's choice of script and stated the first episode showcased the perfect chemistry between the actors. They were waiting for the next episodes of the drama eagerly.

The highest real-time ratings of Chief Detective 1958 peaked at 20.21%, surpassing the 2024 U23 Korean Football match, which recorded 9.54%, and SBS's ongoing drama The Escape of the Seven Resurrection at 7.06%, respectively.

The drama is a prequel to the MBC drama series Chief Inspector, which was aired from 1971 to 1989 and featured Choi Bul-am as the protagonist. It was helmed by director Kim Sung-hoon and penned by screenwriter Kim Young-shin.

The Chief Detective 1958 features Lee Je-hoon chronicling the role of Park Yeong-han, Lee Dong-hwi playing the character of Kim Sang-soon, Choi Woo-sung breathing life into Jo Kyeung-hwan and Yoon Hyun-soo and Seo Eun-su playing the role of Seo Ho-jung and Lee Hye-joo, respectively.

What happened in the first episode of Chief Detective 1958?

The first episode starts by providing a glimpse of old Park Yeong-han living in the present century and meeting his grandson, who has become a police officer as well. Subsequently, a photo frame transitions to the period of the 1950s, providing nostalgia for the past.

Chief Detective 1958's first episode began showcasing the contrasting lifestyle differences the protagonist, Park Yeong-han had to face at his remote Jongnam Police Station in Seoul. While in Jongnam, he was a successful cop arresting petty cow thieves and boasting about capturing 96 so far, he was unable to get his hands on the most wanted criminals of Seoul. The failure to catch criminals in Seoul remained in the flaws and corruption prevailing at the Seoul Police Station.

However, he decided to face the challenges head-on as he was invited to join the Seoul police station and embarked on a journey to stop his colleagues from joining hands with criminals. He went on in the town assuring people that he is a clean cop, unlike others. The team leader, Yoo Dae-cheon and Kim Sang-soon were displayed as honest officers but were unable to do anything due to a large number of corrupt officers at Seoul Police Station. Park Yeong-han eventually joins hands with them and goes on about his planned journey.

Meanwhile, a small glimpse of Jo Kyung-hwan's budding love story and fighting skills was showcased in the first episode, followed by Kim Sang-soon's introduction as a cop who was infamous for biting both the gangsters and dogs. Park Yeong-han also met his boarding house people in the episode, including Landlord Paju-daek, and tenants, including Geum Eun-dong and Jung Guk-jin.

The first episode also hinted at Park Yeong-han having some traumatic experiences after he dreams of a teenage soldier who was compelled to shoot at civilians. The first episode concluded with Park Yeong-han and Kim Sang-soon halting their colleagues from helping American criminals. In the process, Kim Sang-soon hits Park Yeong-han from behind, leaving viewers comprehending the actual intention of the former.

Chief Detective 1958 is slated to premiere on Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST. It will be available to stream on Disney+ and Wavve.