4 K-dramas to watch if you liked Shark 2: The Storm 

Shark 2: The Storm premiered on TVING on May 15, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, and Park Jin. It was helmed by director Kim Geon and penned by screenwriter Min-ji. The drama featured six episodes. It was adapted from the webtoon Shark, penned and illustrated by Woon and Kim Woo-sub, respectively.
The thriller and action Korean drama Shark 2: The Storm revolves around the victim of school bullying, Cha U-sol, and gangster Hyun U-yong. The former was sent to prison for hurting the eye of a bully. Following his release, he promises himself to live a diligent life with his three friends, despite having a criminal record. However, the gangster Hyun U-yong wants Cha U-sol to fight for his gang and participate in illegal rounds.
If the viewers enjoyed the storyline, action scenes, cast line-up, and other themes of Shark 2: The Storm, they could binge-watch the other four below-mentioned K-dramas.
Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's opinions.
A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE
Shark: The Beginning, Weak Hero Class 1, Bloodhounds, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Shark 2: The Storm
1) Shark: The Beginning
Where to watch: iQIYI and Tubi
Cast: Kim Min-seok, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Won-chang, Lee Jae-kyoon
Shark: The Beginning revolves around Cha Woo-sil, a victim of school bullying and violence. Following an unexpected event at the school, he is sent to prison. He meets mixed martial arts champion Jung Do-hyun, who believes in breaking limits one by one.
Both Shark: The Beginning and Shark 2: The Storm feature the same male protagonist, Kim Min-seok. The latter show is a sequel to it.
2) Weak Hero Class 1
Where to watch: Netflix, Viki, iQIYI, Wavve, and Kocowa
Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Hong Kyung, Kim Su-gyeom, and Lee Yeon
The thriller and action drama Weak Hero Class 1 follows the story of a model student, Yeon Shi-eun, who ranks at the top of his school. Although he appears physically weak, with his intelligence and wits, he fiercely fights the violence that takes place inside and outside of the high school.
Similar to Weak Hero Class 1, Shark 2: The Storm incorporates the themes of school violence, bullying, psychology, friendship, and other cinematic elements.
3) Bloodhounds
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Huh Joon-ho, Park Sung-woong
The thriller and action drama Bloodhounds follows the story of a promising young boxer, Kim Geon-woo, who wants to live a better life for his mother. However, his mother becomes a victim of a cunning loan shark, Kim Myeong-gil, who heads the organization Smile Capital. To safeguard his mother, Geon-woo seeks help from a moneylender, Choi Tae-ho.
In his journey, he meets boxer Hong Woo-jin and develops a friendship. With Woo-jin and Tae-ho, he embarks on a journey to defeat Smile Capital.
Like Shark 2: The Storm, Bloodhounds revolves around martial arts, boxing, gangsters, moneylending, and other cinematic factors.
4) Study Group
Where to watch: TVING and Rakuten Viki
Cast: Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Su-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung
Study Group follows the journey of a high school student, Yun Ga-min, who struggles to perform better in academics. However, he is good at fighting people. To improve his score, he forms a study group with different kinds of people. Subsequently, he protects his friends from bullying using his athletic strength and power.
Similar to the themes shown in Shark 2: The Storm, the thriller drama Study Group centers around school violence, bullying, martial arts, and more.
Shark 2: The Storm is available to watch on TVING.