4 K-dramas to watch if you liked Shark 2: The Storm 

Shark 2: The Storm premiered on TVING on May 15, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, and Park Jin. It was helmed by director Kim Geon and penned by screenwriter Min-ji. The drama featured six episodes. It was adapted from the webtoon Shark, penned and illustrated by Woon and Kim Woo-sub, respectively.

Ad

The thriller and action Korean drama Shark 2: The Storm revolves around the victim of school bullying, Cha U-sol, and gangster Hyun U-yong. The former was sent to prison for hurting the eye of a bully. Following his release, he promises himself to live a diligent life with his three friends, despite having a criminal record. However, the gangster Hyun U-yong wants Cha U-sol to fight for his gang and participate in illegal rounds.

Ad

Trending

If the viewers enjoyed the storyline, action scenes, cast line-up, and other themes of Shark 2: The Storm, they could binge-watch the other four below-mentioned K-dramas.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's opinions.

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Shark: The Beginning, Weak Hero Class 1, Bloodhounds, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Shark 2: The Storm

1) Shark: The Beginning

Ad

Featuring Shark: The Beginning cast (Image via Prime Video)

Where to watch: iQIYI and Tubi

Ad

Cast: Kim Min-seok, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Won-chang, Lee Jae-kyoon

Shark: The Beginning revolves around Cha Woo-sil, a victim of school bullying and violence. Following an unexpected event at the school, he is sent to prison. He meets mixed martial arts champion Jung Do-hyun, who believes in breaking limits one by one.

Both Shark: The Beginning and Shark 2: The Storm feature the same male protagonist, Kim Min-seok. The latter show is a sequel to it.

Ad

2) Weak Hero Class 1

Featuring Park Ji-hoon in Weak Hero Class 1 (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki, iQIYI, Wavve, and Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Hong Kyung, Kim Su-gyeom, and Lee Yeon

The thriller and action drama Weak Hero Class 1 follows the story of a model student, Yeon Shi-eun, who ranks at the top of his school. Although he appears physically weak, with his intelligence and wits, he fiercely fights the violence that takes place inside and outside of the high school.

Similar to Weak Hero Class 1, Shark 2: The Storm incorporates the themes of school violence, bullying, psychology, friendship, and other cinematic elements.

Ad

3) Bloodhounds

Bloodhounds poster (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Huh Joon-ho, Park Sung-woong

The thriller and action drama Bloodhounds follows the story of a promising young boxer, Kim Geon-woo, who wants to live a better life for his mother. However, his mother becomes a victim of a cunning loan shark, Kim Myeong-gil, who heads the organization Smile Capital. To safeguard his mother, Geon-woo seeks help from a moneylender, Choi Tae-ho.

In his journey, he meets boxer Hong Woo-jin and develops a friendship. With Woo-jin and Tae-ho, he embarks on a journey to defeat Smile Capital.

Ad

Like Shark 2: The Storm, Bloodhounds revolves around martial arts, boxing, gangsters, moneylending, and other cinematic factors.

4) Study Group

Featuring Hwang Min-hyun in Study Group (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: TVING and Rakuten Viki

Ad

Cast: Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Su-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung

Study Group follows the journey of a high school student, Yun Ga-min, who struggles to perform better in academics. However, he is good at fighting people. To improve his score, he forms a study group with different kinds of people. Subsequently, he protects his friends from bullying using his athletic strength and power.

Similar to the themes shown in Shark 2: The Storm, the thriller drama Study Group centers around school violence, bullying, martial arts, and more.

Ad

Shark 2: The Storm is available to watch on TVING.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More