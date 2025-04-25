Lee Hyun-wook & Kim Min-suk's Shark: The Storm - Release, cast, plot, air time & everything we know so far

On April 25, 2025, Maeil Business Newspaper reported that TVING will be airing the much-awaited series, Shark: The Storm, which is a sequel to the popular film, Shark: The Beginning.

Starring commanding Lee Hyun-wook and actor Kim Min-suk, this action series is sure to bring viewers another serving of suspenseful storytelling, vicious fight scenes, and engaging character interactions. Shark: The Storm is coming out on May 15, 2025, and will consist of six episodes.

Lee Hyun-wook & Kim Min-suk gear up for thrilling action in Shark: The Storm

Shark: The Storm picks up the narrative after the events of the film. Cha Woo-sol, having endured horrific bullying in high school and subsequently honing his fighting skills during his imprisonment for retaliating against his tormentor, finds himself navigating a new and even more dangerous world outside prison walls.

Shark: The Beginning is a film that was released in 2021. After Woo-sol ends up in prison, he meets an MMA champion by the name of Jung Do-hyeon (Wi Ha-joon) and learns the ropes around mixed martial arts and combat. Shark: The Storm is a six-episode series following the aftermath of the previous film.

Its plot will likely delve into Woo-sol's attempts to reintegrate into society while grappling with the trauma of his past and the skills he acquired in prison.

Kim Min-suk takes on the central role previously portrayed by Cha Woo-sol in Shark: The Beginning. He was the victim of school bullying in the previous film.

Lee Hyun-wook joins as the new cast member for the upcoming series and will play Hyun Woo-yong, the new antagonist who pushes Woo-sol into survival mode. Woo-yong joins with villain Bae Seok-chan (Jung Won-chang), further intensifying the high stakes in Shark: The Storm.

Hyun Woo-yong is the mastermind behind an underground fighting organization, where he recruits fighters and gets the spectators to place bets on them. Woo-sol accidentally finds himself at the center of Woo-yong's organization as a rookie MMA fighter. The official poster displays a tagline that underscores Woo-sol's story.

“I’ll fight—like a shark that never stops.”

The "storm" in the title hints at a turbulent and potentially violent series of events that Woo-sol will have to confront. It is anticipated that the series will explore themes of revenge, justice, and the blurred lines between victim and perpetrator.

Kim Min-suk is well-known for his roles in The Potato Lab, Mr. Plankton, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Lovestruck in the City, and The Beauty Inside.

Lee Hyun-wook is famous for his impressive acting in Mine, Search, and Strangers from Hell, making him an interesting option for portraying Woo-Yong's toughened-up character and combat skills.

Although the main focus of Shark: The Storm revolves around Lee Hyun-wook and Kim Min-suk, other reported cast members, such as Bae Myung-jin as Lee Won-joon, Lee Jung-hyun as Han Sung-yong, and Park Jin as Jung Sang-hyeob, would bring more depth and an interesting arc to the story.

Fans who enjoyed Weak Hero Class series, Study Group, and High School Return of a Gangster would definitely enjoy Shark: The Storm.

Fans are advised to keep an eye on platforms like Netflix, Viki Rakuten, and other streaming services that may acquire the Korean series for international distribution.

