"In a mystery thriller is perfect casting" — Fans react as Wi Ha-joon is reported to lead alongside Park Min-young in upcoming SBS drama 'Siren'

On March 19, 2025, My Drama List reported that Wi Ha-joon and actress Park Min-young have been approached to lead the SBS drama Siren.

Wi Ha-joon is renowned for his roles in Squid Game and The Worst of Evil, among others. Similarly, popular actress Park Min-young is known for her hit K-dramas such as What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Marry My Husband.

Meanwhile, the upcoming SBS drama is a Korean adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese mystery thriller Ice World. It aired on Fuji TV in 1999 and starred Yutaka Takenouchi and Nanako Matsushima.

Ice World revolves around a mysterious woman named Toko. She accidentally becomes a suspect after her co-worker Sonoe dies. The Japanese series delves into the dark recesses of human nature and explores themes of trust and betrayal.

Meanwhile, the Korean production will provide a different spin on this interesting narrative. Wi Ha-joon and Park Min-young's respective character details are kept under wraps.

On March 19, JTBC Entertainment News quoted a source, writing:

"Wi Ha-joon has been selected as the male lead in the new drama Siren (tentative title) and will be acting with Park Min-young."

The news of this potential casting sent ripples through social media platforms. Even without particulars about the characters, there are already elevated expectations among fans about the synergy between the actors.

Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for the unique pairing. One user on X exclaimed,

"Wi hajoon and park minyoung in a mystery thriller is perfect casting."

Fans mentioned that Wi Ha-joon and Park Min-young would make a "HOT" onscreen pair and expressed their eagerness for the upcoming drama.

"Sbs drama and hajun minyoung..... i smell hit," a fan wrote.

"Wow, the genre is thriller. I hope this time you'll get your love if there is thin romance, Wiwi. Sounds interesting and so nice to have Minyoung in this genre because she performed well in 'Marry My Husband'," another fan wrote.

"This such a HOT pairing I'm so excited," another fan remarked.

Others echoed similar sentiments across X and said they were excited to see the pair together onscreen.

"Sbs be bragging all the fine actors and actresses omg," a fan wrote.

"The pair i never knew i needed," another fan added.

"Omg yessss pls make it comes trueeee," another fan commented.

Park Min-young's and Wi Ha-joon's respective hits between 2021 and 2025

Wi Ha-joon gained prominence after portraying police officer Hwang Jun-ho in Netflix's Squid Game (2021). The same year, he appeared in Bad and Crazy with South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook.

In 2022, Wi Ha-joon appeared in a modern adaptation of the classic novel Little Women. The mystery thriller series also starred Kim Go-eun in the main role and is available for streaming globally on Netflix.

In 2023, Wi Ha-joon played the antagonist in the Disney+ series The Worst of Evil. The series also starred South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook and actress Im Se-mi. The story takes viewers back to the 1990s to investigate the drug cartel that plagued Seoul and Gangnam.

Additionally, the actor's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and Squid Game 2 were released in 2024. He is set to return as police officer Hwang In-ho in Squid Game 3, set to be released in June 2025.

South Korean popular actress Park Min-young starred in the 2022 Netflix series, Forecasting Love and Weather. The series delved into the intricacies of workplace relationships set against the backdrop of weather forecasting. It also starred My Demon's Song Kang as the male lead.

She also led the 2022 hit, Love In Contract, alongside Go Kyung-pyo and Kim Jae-young.

Park Min-young made a comeback in the acting industry with Marry My Husband in January 2024. The series was highlighted as one of the standout K-dramas of 2024. It starred Na In-woo as the male lead alongside BOA and Lee Yi-kyung.

Fans are eagerly looking for the Korean adaptation of Ice World and awaiting Wi Ha-joon and Park Min-young's confirmation of onboarding the project.

