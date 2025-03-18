Park Min-young reportedly cast to lead new drama Siren, a Korean adaptation of Fuji TV’s Ice World

Park Min-young will reportedly star in a new drama titled Siren (tentative). An insider from the entertainment industry stated the news as reported by JTBC on March 18. However, according to Min-young's agency, it is just one of the many offers she is considering. Taking its name from Greek mythology, the drama is based on the Japanese series Ice World which was aired on Fuji TV.

The story features an insurance investigator working at the Los Angeles Insurance Company, who finds himself involved in an enigmatic case stemming from a female teacher’s death. The show is likely to be adapted for Korean viewers.

Ice World: Plot and more

Ice World follows the investigation of a mysterious woman named Toko after the suspicious death of her colleague, Sonoe, a teacher. Initially deemed an accident, Sonoe’s passing raises concerns when Eiki, an insurance investigator, and Takeshi, an ambitious detective, uncover connections between her case and the deaths of Toko’s three former fiancés.

As they dig deeper, they become determined to unravel the truth behind these eerie coincidences.

Japanese actor Takenouchi Yutaka played the role of Horikawa Eiki. Gaining recognition in Hoshi no Kinka, he rose to fame with Long Vacation and Beach Boys. His film debut came in 2001 with Calmi Cuori Appassionati.

Matsushima Nanako portrayed Egi Toko. She gained international fame for her role in Ring. She starred in A Story of Love and Great Teacher Onizuka, where she met her husband, Takashi Sorimachi.

The series was directed by Mitsuno Michio and Tajima Daisuke, with a script penned by Nozawa Hisashi. Ice World blends suspense and psychological drama, keeping viewers engaged as the mystery surrounding Toko unfolds.

Park Min-young: Upcoming projects and more

Park Min-young will play the lead role in the new Korean version of the drama Confidence Man, another Japanese drama series. The original series Confidence Man JP was a comic caper about three con artists who swindle money from corrupt corporations and mafia bosses through an elaborate scheme.

Because of its great popularity, it was made into many films along with special broadcasts on Fuji TV.

The Korean remake is called Confidence Man KR and will be directed by Nam Ki-hoon. Kr and Cmix Zhen Hu Rao have participated in several films and specials. It is said that the production company will oversee the project in High Ground.

Park Min-young gained quite a good response with Marry My Husband which premiered on January 1, 2024. In the drama, she played Kang Ji-won, a woman who chooses to rewrite her second life’s fate.

The show hit a record-high rating of 12 percent (Nielsen Korea), making it the highest-rated Monday-Tuesday drama in tvN history. The drama maintained its rank as No. 1 in the TV-OTT integrated category for a total of seven weeks in Good Data Corporation.

The global popularity of the show Marry My Husband was no coincidence, as it topped Amazon Prime Video’s global top 10 list for 23 straight weeks in 61 countries, hitting No. 1 in Thailand and the Philippines.

Park Min-young’s recent fan meetings in Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Manila, and Taipei were a success.

Park Min-young will soon finish filming her next drama Confidence Man KR. She also recently left Hook Entertainment after three years when her exclusive contract expired. The cast lineup for Siren has yet to be confirmed and discussions are ongoing.

