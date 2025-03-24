TVING follows Netflix’s lead, announces account sharing restrictions

The South Korean OTT platform, TVING has announced restrictions on account sharing with non-family members, similar to Netflix, as reported by My Daily on March 24. The platform stated that it will continue to allow account sharing only among family members.

Currently, there are no limits on how the programs are viewed, regardless of location or device. However, the platform has announced it will implement these restrictions next month. Subscribers will be required to designate their home appliances, such as TVs or tablets, as standard devices.

TVING and more about it's new policy

TVING is a South Korean subscription-based streaming service operated by TVING Corporation, a joint venture between CJ ENM's Entertainment Division (CJ Group), Naver, and JTBC's production company, SLL (formerly JTBC Studios). The platform provides a wide range of content, including sports, dramas, entertainment programs, animations, exclusive TV films, specials, and documentaries.

TVING will require subscribers to register their household devices, such as TVs and tablets, as “standard devices.” Only users streaming on these registered devices will be recognized as part of the same household.

If an account is accessed from a different IP address from the registered device, identity verification will be required. Failure to complete the verification process will result in restricted access to TVING's content.

TVING's 2025 drama list

Kicking off the lineup is Study Group, an action-packed academy drama based on a webtoon. It follows Yoon Ga-min (Hwang Min-hyun), a student who struggles academically but excels in fighting. Determined to improve, he forms a study group at a notoriously tough school, setting the stage for an intense and compelling story.

Study Group premiered on January 23, 2025, with two episodes airing every Thursday over a span of five weeks.

Wonkyung, a TVING x tvN historical drama, released in January 2025, explores the rise of Queen Won Kyung (Cha Joo-young) and her power struggle alongside Lee Bang-won (Lee Hyun-wook). A prequel is also in development.

The Scandal of Chunhwa is an ongoing royal romance that follows Princess Hwa Ri (Go Ara), as she defies tradition by choosing her own husband. She is drawn to Choi Hwan (Jang Ryul), an ambitious suitor, but also gains the attention of Sungkyunkwan scholar, Jang Won (Chani), who becomes her rival in love.

The Scandal of Chunhwa premiered on February 6, 2025, and consists of 10 episodes. It is set to conclude on March 27, 2025.

The platform also unveiled I am a Running Mate, a new political drama by Oscar-winning screenwriter Han Jin-won. The film follows model student Sehun (Yoon Hyun-soo) who unexpectedly gets caught up in school politics when he becomes a running mate in the upcoming election.

A Week Before I Die, also available to stream on the platform, is a fantasy romance for young audiences that focuses on Hee-wan (Kim Min-ha), who discovers the meaning of life while completing a bucket list during her final week. The drama received high praise at the Busan International Film Festival for its heartfelt storytelling.

Dear X, slated to release in 2025 on TVING, is a melodramatic thriller directed by Lee Eung-bok. It stars Kim Yoo-jung as Baek A-jin, an actress who conceals her true self to survive, and Kim Young-dae as Yoon Joon-seo, a man willing to sacrifice everything for her.

Expanding on its action-packed offering, TVING will unveil Shark 2: The Storm, a sequel to Shark: The Beginning. The series will depict an intense showdown between an ex-bullying victim turned MMA champion (Kim Min-seok) and a ruthless gangster (Lee Hyun-wook). It is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.

