“We will update you on the release schedule”- I Am A Running Mate's production team comments on postponing premiere

On February 25, Tving announced on its official website that the premiere schedule for I Am A Running Mate has been delayed due to programming changes.

Ad

"We will update you on the release schedule as soon as it is decided, and we plan to release all episodes in weekly releases to enhance the immersion of the work," said the production team.

Written and directed by Han Jin-won, I Am A Running Mate is a high school teen political drama centered on Noh Se-hoon (played by Yoon Hyun-soo). He is a student who, after becoming the laughingstock of his school due to an unexpected incident, decides to run for vice president of the student council, navigating various challenges along the way.

Ad

Trending

Production announces postponement of I Am A Running Mate

Initially scheduled for release on March 6, I Am A Running Mate had already launched its promotional campaign with posters and teaser trailers before being unexpectedly postponed. On February 26, Tving told Star News that the decision was part of their content strategy, as they aimed to determine the most suitable release timing in a competitive market.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They also mentioned that once a new premiere date was confirmed, episodes would be released weekly to enhance viewer engagement. The drama marks the directorial debut of Han Jin-won, who won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay as a co-writer of Parasite.

With his experience in the directing team for Okja, anticipation is high for how his storytelling skills will translate into this drama.

Additionally, the production team includes key members from Midnight Runners, Today Might Be a Little Spicy, Parasite, and Okja, promising a high-quality series. The cast features emerging actors such as Yoon Hyun-soo, Lee Jung-sik, Choi Woo-sung, Hong Hwa-yeon, Lee Bong-joon, and Kim Ji-woo.

Ad

The production team previously shared, "through the roller coaster-like story of an ordinary boy for about a month, we wanted to encourage viewers to recall the past, reflect on the present, or have the courage to push forward into the future."

They aim to deliver a meaningful and engaging experience through the series.

More about I Am A Running Mate

Se-hoon is an exemplary student with excellent grades, but a mishap on the bus one day leaves him with the embarrassing nickname "Erector." Hoping to restore his reputation, he accepts an offer from choir director Won-dae to be his running mate in the upcoming student council election.

Ad

However, Se-hoon soon discovers that he is actually the 12th candidate to be approached. Feeling slighted, he chooses to team up with Sang-hyun, a charismatic socialite known for his luxurious lifestyle.

Ad

Yoon Hyun-soo is known for his versatile roles in television dramas. He has portrayed characters such as Choi Jin-young in Seasons of Blossom, Gong Yoon-jae in Juvenile Delinquency, and Choi Yool in A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Yoon Hyun-soo takes on the role of Noh Se-hoon in the upcoming drama showcasing his ability to embody diverse characters. Lee Jung-sik plays Won Dae, the ambitious choir director who recruits multiple running mates.

Choi Woo-sung portrays Sang Hyun, a well-connected socialite with a luxurious lifestyle. Hong Hwa-yeon, Lee Bong-joon, and Kim Ji-woo round out the cast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback