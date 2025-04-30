Where was Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 filmed? Filming locations explored 

The South Korean television drama Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 has captivated audiences with its gripping depiction of high school life, exploring deeply into bullying, friendship, and strength.

Aside from its engaging storyline, the series is notable for its realistic settings, which are instrumental in transporting viewers into the world of the characters. By filming in real locations throughout South Korea, the production is able to impart a grounded reality to the narrative, and every scene has more impact.

From the trendy, neon-lit Seven Star Coin Karaoke in Gangnam to the seedy underpasses and schools that lay the groundwork for heated battles, these places bring the story to life.

In Weak Hero Class 2, the action spreads to such locales as Daeshin High School and the Daejeon Citizens' Observatory parking lot, where crucial battles take place. Every location, from peaceful Café Acoustic in Yeonam-dong to busy Royal Bowling Alley in Hanam, serves a vital function in the series' mood and richness.

Exploring some of the iconic filming locations of Weak Hero Class 1 and 2

Across both the seasons— Weak Hero Class 1 and Weak Hero Class 2— a variety of schools, cafés, residences, and dramatic cityscapes are used to enhance the tension and emotional depth of the storyline.

From elite restaurants and karaoke joints to intense street showdowns and schoolyard battles, Weak Hero uses its filming locations to highlight the stark contrast between privilege, violence, and teenage resilience.

Each setting enriches the narrative and adds depth to the unfolding drama. Here's a detailed breakdown of all the major locations used in both seasons.

Weak Hero Class 1: Key filming locations

1) Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, Cheongdam-dong, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

In Weak Hero Class 1's episode 5, Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) shares an emotionally distant meal with his mother at this upscale restaurant. Known for its authentic New York-style dry-aged steak,

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse has been featured in several K-dramas, including Crash Landing on You, Hyena, and Graceful Family. Actress Gong Hyun-joo, who portrays Si-eun’s mother, has shared a photo from the set during her special appearance.

2) Gwangseong High School, Dowon-dong, Incheon

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

Serving as Byeoksan High School in Weak Hero Class 1, this is where the lead trio—Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), and Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung)—attend school. Many crucial scenes throughout the series take place here.

3) T Company, Ssangmun-dong, Dobong-gu, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

This is the party room rental space where the group celebrates Ahn Su-ho’s birthday in the drama. It's a vibrant spot, reflecting their brief moment of bonding before darker events unfold.

4) Seongbuk-dong diplomatic residence complex, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

Oh Beom-seok’s luxurious but emotionally stifling home is set here. Episode 5 sees Su-ho and Si-eun visiting the residence out of concern. Though no longer used as a diplomatic facility, the area still houses several embassies and is surrounded by local gems like Seongbuk-dong Myeonokjip and Seongbuk-dong Bakery.

5) Seven star coin karaoke practice room, Daechi Branch, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

In episode 5, the friends go to this karaoke spot where Beom-seok's isolation deepens. A confrontation with bullies takes place here, adding to the tension. The location plays a key part in highlighting Beom-seok’s increasing emotional instability.

Weak Hero Class 2: Key filming locations

1) Daeshin High School, Daejeon

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

In season 2 of the show, Si-eun transfers to Eunjang High School and meets new characters such as Jun-tae, Gotak, and Baku. The scenes involving the school days and many major confrontations throughout the series are filmed in Daeshin High School.

2) Daejeon Citizens’ Observatory Parking Lot – 9 Shinsung-dong, Yuseong-gu, Daejeon

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

The intense final battle in episode 8 of Weak Hero Class 2, between Union members and Eunjong High School students, takes place here. Initially, Si-eun and his friends visit the site to assess the scene of the upcoming confrontation.

Later in the episode, Union members, including Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra), Baku (Ryeoun), Gotak (Lee Min-jae), and Hyo-man's (Yu Su-bin) gang, gather here. The intense showdown culminates with Baku and Si-eun overcoming Baek-jin and his group, ultimately freeing Eunjong High School from the Union's control.

3) Hannam University – 133 Ojeong-dong, Daedeok-gu, Daejeon

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

The highly anticipated moment of Su-ho waking up from his coma and reuniting with Si-eun is filmed here. At the end of episode 8, Si-eun rushes to the hospital after receiving a phone call, followed by his new friends, to finally see his once-unconscious best friend.

4) 3POP PC Café, Sinwol-dong, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

Lee Jun-young's character Geum Seong-je (Lee Jun-young) is introduced in the very episode 1 of Weak Hero Class 2 at this PC café. The intense scene plays out as Hyo-man goes to the cafe to meet Seong-je to negotiate a deal, and the latter then beats a man up for mocking him.

5) Bamdongsan Underpass, Singil-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

In episode 2, a confrontation sparked by a misunderstanding between Si-eun and Gotak takes place at an underpass. Choi Hyo-man, who orchestrates the setup, ambushes them with his gang and corners the two. The scene culminates with the entry of Baku, played by Ryeoun, who then slams a basketball on Hyo-man's head. The entire sequence is filmed at this underpass.

6) Seoul Museum of History, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

This venue serves as the backdrop for Si-eun's group’s community service hours in episode 3 of the show. It’s also where Geum Seong-je warns Si-eun, followed by a short but their first confrontation. This is also where Gotak is seen helping Jun-tae train at the beginning of episode 5.

7) Mexican Chicken, Hyochang Branch, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

The chicken shop owned by Baku’s father appears in episode 3. It offers a glimpse into Baku's family life and hints of his dynamic with his father. Later, Baek-jin blackmails Baku with this very restaurant.

8) E&B Hyco, Yeongdeungpo-dong 2-ga, Seoul

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

The rooftop at this location becomes the setting for a crucial confrontation in episode 4 between Si-eun and Seong-je. In the scene, Geum Seong-je and his gang bring Gotak and Jun-tae (Choi Min-yeong) to the rooftop to beat them, while Baku is distracted and engaged in a fight with Baek-jin and his Union gang members at his bowling alley.

Finally, Si-eun rushes to save his friends from Seong-je’s gang, leading to a tense showdown.

9) Royal Bowling Alley, Hanam, Gyeonggi Province

A still from the drama (Image via Netflix)

Used as a cover for money laundering by a gangster played by Jo Jung-suk and operated by Baek-jin and his union gang, this bowling alley is where Si-eun meets Baek-jin. It plays a key role in unveiling the illegal operations behind the school fights.

Additional locations across both seasons

Several scenes in Weak Hero Class 2 were shot on famous streets, cafes, and neighbourhoods in Seoul and other places. Some of the locations are the overpass close to Daeshin High School, Triple Street in Songdo, and HeyPipi Café in Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu.

The show also includes 3POP PC Café in the Daebang branch, the Ian Apartment bus stop in Munbae-dong, and Geoma-ro 7-gil in Geoyeo-dong.

Other places of notice are the KT Dongjak Branch direction Hyundai Apartment bus stop and the St. Joseph Catholic Church/Songpa Welfare Centre bus stop. The locations that appear in Gyeonggi Province include the area of Hanam's Muhak Plaza. Hanseong Shopping Centre on Guro-dong and 69-gil, Hyochangwon-ro, was also visited.

Road and building views within Yeongdeungpo and the Hongdae Festival Street area can be seen, as well as Club XX2 in Seogyo-dong. Incheon Haneul High School and Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 are other high-profile locations, along with Sangdo Bridge Basketball Court and Noryangjin-ro 26-gil.

Last but not least, Mirae Industry Jack in Sindorim-dong and Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong were also shooting locations.

Weak Hero Class, based on the webtoon Yakhanyoungwoong by Seo Pae-Seu and Kim Jin-Seok, continues with its' season 2 with the story of Yeon Si-eun, a top-performing high school student who may seem physically weak but uses his intelligence to stand up against school violence.

In Season 1, Si-eun forms an unlikely trio with Ahn Su-ho and Oh Beom-seok as they take on bullies and corruption within their school.

In Weak Hero Class 2, Si-eun, transferring to Eunjang High School, builds a new circle of allies with Park Hu-min, Seo Jun-tae, and Go Hyun-tak. But with new friendships come new enemies, and the friends must now confront the Union, a dangerous organisation led by Na Baek-jin and Geum Seong-je.

All 8 episodes of Weak Hero Class 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

