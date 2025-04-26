In an emotional finale, Weak Hero Class 2 delivered a long-awaited moment that left fans in tears. Three years after Weak Hero Class 1's conclusion, Ahn Su-ho, played by Choi Hyun-wook, finally wakes up from his coma, marking a significant turning point in the series.

At the end of Weak Hero Class 2's final episode, Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) receives an unexpected call from the hospital. He and his friends rush there, to find Su-ho awake, sitting in a wheelchair in the hospital yard.

Overcome with emotion, Si-eun approaches him, tearing up when their eyes meet, and Su-ho greets him. The two then share a heartfelt reunion, exchanging smiles and life updates briefly, bringing the season to an emotional close.

After Weak Hero Class 1 ended with Ahn Su-ho slipping into a coma after a brutal beating that left him barely breathing, one question echoed across fan communities: Did Su-ho survive?

That uncertainty lingered for three years, building a wave of speculation as Weak Hero Class 2 promotions rolled in. Viewers scoured every teaser and cast interviews for any hint of Su-ho’s fate.

Now, with Su-ho finally waking up in the season finale, social media has exploded with emotional reactions. Weak Hero Class fans are celebrating his return, flooding platforms with messages of relief, excitement, and heartfelt joy, with a viewer writing:

"SUHO IS AWAKE"

"I waited two years just to see Suhoo wake up and the two of them see each other again" says one fan.

"SPOILER WARNING WEAK HERO CLASS 2 AHN SUHO IS AWAKE. OUR SHSE IS VERY MUCH ALIVE. WAR IS OVER," posts another fan.

"OH MY F***ING GOD SUHO FINALLY WOKE UP AND I'M SO GLAD THAT HE MET SIEUN'S NEW FRIENDS AND HE SAID ONLY 3 LINES BUT IT HEALED THE WORLD <333 i'm so empty rn that i finished this already bye, i will be crying to sleep tonight," shares an X user.

The subtle expressions, dialogue, and powerful silence struck a chord with viewers. Many were especially moved by the bond between the two characters, and the support shown by Si-eun's new friends.

"Suho looked so proud and happy seeing sieun open the door once more to friendship despite the shadows of his past. perhaps he thought with a bittersweet heart that even in the silence of his absence, sieun wasn't completely alone," mentions an individual on X.

"When suho got to know the other 3 were sieun's friends his face screamed "im glad" like he was so content that sieun had people who cared for him.. they are literally soulmates it's insane," shares this viewer.

"Really love how the whole squad went with sieun to visit suho because they know just how much suho means to him and they wanted to be there for him," posts a fan.

Interestingly, fans have also pointed out a past connection between Choi Hyun-wook and Ryeoun. Before reuniting on screen in Weak Hero Class 2, the two actors shared a link.

In the 2023 time-slip drama Twinkling Watermelon, Choi Hyun-wook plays the role of young Yi-chan, the father of Ryeoun's character, Ha Eun-gyeol. The reunion, though brief, added an extra layer of nostalgia for viewers familiar with both dramas.

"Everyone is talking about suho and sieun reunion but here i am having a major flashback with eungyeol and yichan," mentions this X user.

"“when you can finally get rid of that guilt look on your face, come back to see me” and eungyeol finally came back to see his father," adds this viewer.

Some viewers also noticed a subtle detail in the reunion scene—Su-ho appears to be wearing the same grey jacket that Si-eun wore in Weak Hero Class 1.

Si-eun and Su-ho reunite in an emotional moment as Weak Hero Class 2 concludes

At the end of episode 8 of Weak Hero Class 2, following the defeat of Na Baek-jin, Eunjang High School is finally free from the Union’s control. With peace restored, Si-eun's group resumes a normal student life.

Si-eun, now a senior, spends his days quietly alongside his new friends—Baku, Go Tak, and Seo Jun-tae. But their calm is interrupted by a sudden call from the hospital, sending all four of them rushing to the place.

In the hospital yard, Si-eun spots Su-ho sitting in a wheelchair. Frozen in disbelief, Si-eun can’t bring himself to move until Baku, played by Ryeoun, gently nudges him forward. Gathering his emotions, Si-eun slowly walks up to Su-ho. At the sound of his footsteps, Su-ho turns, and their eyes meet.

“How’s it going?” Su-ho asks with a quiet smile, after a moment.

Unable to speak, Si-eun holds back tears and responds with a soft hum. When Su-ho notices the three unfamiliar faces standing behind Si-eun, he asks about them. Si-eun responds:

“My friends.”

A smile breaks across Su-ho’s face.

“That’s good to see,” he replies.

To this, Si-eun's smiles, and the season ends.

All eight episodes of Weak Hero Class 2 are now streaming in full on Netflix.

