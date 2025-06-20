4 K-dramas to watch if you liked Our Movie

Our Movie is an ongoing romance Korean drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been, Seo Hyeon-woo, and Lee Seol. It is helmed by director Lee Jung-heum and penned by screenwriters Han Ga-eun and Kang Gyeong-min. The series, set to have 12 episodes, will conclude on July 19.

The show follows the story of a successful director, Lee Je-ha, and a terminally ill-aspiring actress, Lee Da-eum. While the former decides to begin a new project after a five-year hiatus, he meets the latter at the hospital. Soon, they become interested in each other, and romance blooms.

Tell Me That You Love Me, Call It Love, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Our Movie

1) Tell Me That You Love Me

Featuring Tell Me That You Love Me poster (Image via Disney+)

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu

Cast: Jung Woo-sung, Shin Hyun-been, and Lee Jae-kyoon

The romance and slice-of-life series Tell Me That You Love Me follows the story of a deaf artist, Cha Jin-woo, and an aspiring actress, Jung Mo-eun. While the former expresses his honest thoughts and opinions through painting, the latter tries to become successful using her acting skills. They find comfort in each other's company and soon develop feelings for each other.

Similar to Our Movie, Tell Me That You Love Me involves appealing cinematography, the concept of an aspiring actress, romance, and other similar cinematic themes.

2) Call It Love

Call It Love starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang (Image via Disney+)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+, and Hulu

Cast: Kim Young-kwang, Lee Sung-kyung, Sung Joon, Ahn Hee-yeon, and Kim Ye-won

The drama Call It Love follows the story of Sim U-ju, whose life takes a drastic turn after her father's untimely demise, as she is forced to empty her house by his mistress. Subsequently, U-ju decides to take revenge and joins the office of the mistress's son, Han Dong-jin. However, while spending time with him, the duo falls in love with each other.

Like Our Movie, Call It Love also showcases a story of slow-burn romance, melodrama, and other cinematic appeal.

3) Be Melodramatic

Featuring Be Melodramatic poster (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, Kocowa

Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Jeon Yeo-been, Han Ji-eun, Ahn Jae-hong, Gong Myung

The comedy and slice-of-life drama Be Melodramatic follows the story of three best friends—Im Jin-joo, Lee Eun-jung, and Hwang Han-joo—who enter their 30s. Subsequently, they navigate different aspects of life, including love, studies, occupation, and more.

Similar to Our Movie, Be Melodramatic features Jeon Yeo-been playing the role of a sad character who engages in making a movie within the series.

4) Uncontrollably Fond

Uncontrollably Fond starring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Hulu

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Im Joo-hwan, and Im Ju-eun

The drama Uncontrollably Fond follows the reunion of two high school sweethearts, Sin Jun-yeong and Noh Eul, who get separated after completing school. However, in the present time, the former has emerged as a superior actor while the latter has become a producer-director involved in filming documentaries.

Like Melo Movie, the series Uncontrollably Fond follows the story of one protagonist counting their last days, while the other is a filmmaker.

Our Movie is available to watch on Wavve and Hulu.

