Our Movie episodes 1 & 2 recap: Does Je-ha cast Da-eum in the remake of 'Love in White' despite knowing she’ll die soon?

On June 13 and 14, Disney+ introduced a slice-of-life drama titled Our Movie. The plot centers on Lee Je-ha, who follows in his father's footsteps and becomes a film creator. Je-ha's debut film catapults him into global prominence, earning him the title of a prodigy. However, the fear of failing his second attempt leaves him creatively paralyzed for half a decade.

Ad

After five years of creative silence, Je-ha decides to break his dry spell by developing a new project. The screenplay, centered on a love story involving a character with a limited life expectancy, triggers the next phase of his career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While conducting groundwork for the film, Je-ha encounters Lee Da-eum, a budding performer diagnosed with an unusual and irreversible condition. Even though her remaining days are uncertain, Je-ha casts Da-eum in the remake of Love in White, moved by her dream of being in the film. As the two collaborate, they begin developing feelings for one another.

Our Movie episode 1: Je-ha sets out to remake Love in White after learning the truth about his mother’s legacy

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the first episode of Our Movie, Lee Je-ha (played by Namkoong Min) remains stuck in a creative drought following the passing of his father, Lee Du-young. He harbors bitterness, as Du-young had taken full credit for Love in White, a movie secretly penned by Je-ha's late mother.

Producer Seung-won encourages Je-ha to recreate the film, but he declines until he discovers the truth and chooses to pay tribute to his mother's hidden authorship.

Ad

At the same time, Lee Da-eum (Jeon Yeo-been), cheerful yet terminally ill, frequently runs into Je-ha. She captures simple, everyday moments through her camcorder and conceals her diagnosis behind a warm personality.

They cross paths again at a memorial service, as Da-eum's doctor has recommended her as a consultant to Je-ha.

Our Movie episode 2: Je-ha casts Da-eum in Love in White remake after learning about her dream

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode two of Our Movie begins with Da-eum fainting and being hospitalized due to her condition. Flashbacks reveal that she inherited the disorder from her mom, who also lost her life to the same ailment.

Da-eum later speaks to Je-ha again, sincerely sharing that she's mindful of her limited time. Meanwhile, Je-ha resumes work on Love in White, casting for a lead who shares the same diagnosis as Da-eum.

Numerous candidates audition one after another. Eventually, Da-eum arrives and captures the attention of everyone on the casting panel. Outside, Je-ha tells her this is a fictional film, not a documentary.

Ad

Still, Da-eum insists she wants the part. Je-ha hesitates, wondering what would happen if her health were to decline during the shoot. She replies that her real-life condition would strengthen the story's emotional impact and attract more attention. Yet, Je-ha declines again.

Simultaneously, Je-ha's former partner, Chae Seo-young (Lee Seol), also considers taking on the lead role. Later, Je-ha and Da-eum meet again and talk about their goals. She expresses her desire to be part of the film.

Ad

Soon, Da-eum receives a message confirming she cleared the initial round of auditions. Despite her father's objections, she proceeds to the next round.

This time, Je-ha skips the formal interview protocol and talks with her. Curious, he asks why this means so much to her. Da-eum shares that her mother forgot her own dream while nearing death, and she doesn't want her ambition to disappear the same way.

She wants to live it, if only as a lasting memory. Our Movie episode 2 wraps up as Je-ha gently bends down to tie Dae-eum's shoelaces. He then stands and says that she's cast on one condition, if she doesn't die.

Ad

Our Movie's episode 3 is set to release on June 20. New chapters will debut each Friday and Saturday through July 19, 2025, via Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More