4 K-dramas of Lee Jae-wook to watch if you liked him in Dear Hongrang 

Lee Jae-wook is currently playing the character of the son of a wealthy merchant, Hong Rang, in the K-drama Dear Hongrang. He returns home after twelve years of disappearance. The actor acts alongside Jo Bo-ah. The series is helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Kim Hong-sun and Kim Jin-ah, respectively. It is based on Tangeum: Swallowing Gold, authored by Jang Da-hye.

Featuring Lee Jae-wook (Image via Instagram/@jxxvvxxk)

The historical and romantic drama Dear Hongrang revolves around the story of Hong Rang, who disappeared when he was a child. Subsequently, his step-sister Jae-yei and his mother try to find him endlessly. However, a person claiming to be Hong Rang returns home after twelve years. Jae-yei tries to accept him as her brother, but fate has some other plans when they fall for each other.

Extraordinary You, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Alchemy of Souls, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Lee Jae-wook in Dear Hongrang

1) Extraordinary You

Featuring Rowoon and Kim Hye-yoon (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: WeTV, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: Kim Hye-yoon, Ro Woon, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Na-eun, Kim Young-dae, Jung Gun-joo, and others

Extraordinary You is adapted from the webtoon July Found By Chance, authored by Moon Ryoo. The series revolves around the life of a seventeen-year-old girl, Eun Dan-ho, who finds that she is an extra character in a webtoon. Realizing that she is nothing but an author's puppet, she decides to change her destiny and find true love.

Lee Jae-wook plays the character of Baek-kyung, the love interest and crush of Eun Dan-ho in the webtoon. He is also one of the main characters of Neungsohwa. He has an arrogant and rude personality and comes from an abusive family.

2) Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Featuring Do Do Sol Sol La La cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Go A-ra, Lee Jae-wook, Kim Joo-heon, Ye Ji-won

The romance and comedy drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol follows the love story of a naive rich girl, Goo Ra-ra, and a diligent worker, Sun Woo-jon. After the former's father dies, she finds herself bankrupt and gets scammed.

Subsequently, she gets into an accident. During the incident, Sun Woo-joon is in the middle of the road, and she tries to avoid him. However, she gets hospitalized, and Woo-joon decides to take responsibility. He provides her with a home and work.

The actor plays the character of a hardworking and sincere worker, Sun Woo-jon. He has a reserved personality and stays aloof from the crowd. However, after meeting Goo Ra-ra, he becomes captivated by her positive and childish charms.

3) Alchemy of Souls

Featuring Alchemy of Souls poster (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-mmin, Hwang Min-hyun, Shin Seung-ho

Alchemy of Souls revolves around Daeho mages who use magic to exchange souls and change their fate. The drama follows the love story of an ambitious assassin, Naksu, and her master, Jang-uk. The former's soul gets trapped in the feeble body of Mu-deok, and she tries ways to free herself from her. However, Jang-uk needs Naksu's help to change his destiny.

Jae-wook plays the character of Jang-uk, who is not allowed to use spells by his family for protective reasons.

4) The Impossible Heir

Lee Jae-wook plays the role of Han Tae-oh in The Impossible Heir (Image via Instagram/@jxxvvxxk)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young, Hong Su-zu

The thriller K-drama The Impossible Heir follows the story of Kang In-ha, who discovers that he is the illegitimate son of a Korean conglomerate owner. He strikes a deal with his childhood friend Han Tae-oh to take over the Kang Oh Group. However, their plan faces a setback when a mysterious woman tries to manipulate them.

Lee Jae-wook plays the role of the cold-blooded personality Han Tae-oh.

Dear Hongrang is available to watch on Netflix.

