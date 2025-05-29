5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Dear Hongrang

The mystery and sageuk (historical) Korean drama Dear Hongrang premiered on May 16, 2025, featuring a star-studded cast including Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Jung Ga-ram, Uhm Ji-won, Park Byung-eun, and Kim Jae-wook. The series was helmed by director Kim Hong-sun and penned by screenwriter Kim Jin-ah.

Ad

Dear Hongrang cast, featuring Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Dear Hongrang depicts the story of the son of a wealthy merchant family, who disappears one day at the age of eight. His step-sister, Jae-yi, then embarks on an endless journey to find him. Later, after twelve years, an unknown young man arrives at their door claiming he is Hong-rang, the family's lost son.

Ad

Trending

However, he has no memories of the past. Subsequently, Jae-yi's desperation to find her brother and dig into the real identity of the young man leads to the discovery of family secrets.

If viewers liked Dear Hongrang's historical narrative with themes of suspense, family struggle, and political power, alongside the strong cast line-up, direction, storytelling, and other cinematic aspects, they can binge-watch some of the similar K-dramas mentioned below.

Alchemy of Souls, The Red Sleeve, The Sound of a Flower, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Dear Hongrang

1) Alchemy of Souls

Ad

Alchemy of Souls, featuring Lee Jae-wook (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Hwang Min-hyun, Shin Seung-ho, Yoo Joon-sang, and Oh Na-ra

Alchemy of Souls depicts the love story of an elite assassin, Naksu, and a young master, Jang-uk. The drama is set in the fictional city of Daeho, where young mages use the alchemy of souls to change their destiny by swapping souls between two bodies.

Subsequently, Naksu's soul gets trapped in Mu-deok's feeble body, and she then meets Jang-uk. Meanwhile, the former has a key to change the latter's destiny.

Ad

Both Alchemy of Souls and Dear Hongrang feature Lee Jae-wook as the leading protagonist. Furthermore, both historical dramas revolve around the themes of suspense, romance, fake identity, and other similar cinematic elements.

2) The Red Sleeve

The Red Sleeve cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and Netflix

Ad

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Lee Se-young, and Kang Hoon

The Red Sleeve revolves around the love story of benevolent Prince Yi-san and a high-spirited and intelligent woman, Sung Deok-im. The former has been haunted by his father's murder and is now in line to become the next ruler. Meanwhile, the latter aspires to bring positive change to the Palace, which has been filled with restrictions after she became the prince's concubine.

Both The Red Sleeve and Dear Hongrang have elements of romance, a strong female lead, a traumatized male protagonist, and similar historical narratives.

Ad

3) King Maker: The Change of Destiny

The King Maker cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Ad

Cast: Park Si-hoo, Go Sung-hee, Jun Kwang-ryul, and Sung Hyuk

King Maker: The Change of Destiny is adapted from the novel Wind, Clouds and Rain, authored by Lee Byung-joo.

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the series King Maker: The Change of Destiny follows the story of fortunetellers Choi Cheon-joong and Hwang Bong-ryun. The two have taken on the challenge to replace the corrupt regime by electing a young prince and princess from a minor royal line in their place. As the duo proceeds with their plan to restore the stability of the kingdom, they develop feelings for each other.

Ad

Both Dear Hongrang and King Maker: The Change of Destiny involve a historical narrative and a novel adaptation, with themes of romance, revenge, and other factors.

4) The Sound of a Flower

The Sound of a Flower features Bae Suzy (Image via Instagram/@skuukzky)

Where to watch: Tubi, Prime Video

Ad

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Suzy, Kim Nam-gil, and Lee Dong-hwi

The Sound of a Flower is based on the true story of Joseon's first female pansori singer, Jin Chae-seon, in the year 1867.

The historical and romantic drama The Sound of a Flower revolves around an aspiring and ambitious young girl, Chae-seon, who has a dream of performing pansori after hearing Sin Jae-hyo. Pansori is traditional Korean musical storytelling. Initially, Sin Jae-hyo declines to accept Chae-seon as her student, as women were not allowed to perform pansori.

Ad

However, after hearing about an upcoming national competition for pansori performers, Jae-hyo decides to teach Chae-seon, while she disguises herself by cross-dressing as a man.

Similar to Dear Hongrang, The Sound of a Flower encapsulates the themes of a strong female lead, dreams and aspirations, and other similar cinematic elements.

5) Queen In Hyun's Man

Featuring Queen In Hyun's Man (Image via Prime Video)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, AsianCrush, and Tubi

Ad

Cast: Ji Hyun-woo, Yoo In-na, Kim Jin-woo, and Ga Deuk-hee

The drama Queen In Hyun's Man follows the story of a scholar, Kim Boong-do, who helps Queen In-hyun after she is deposed due to a palace conspiracy. However, the former time-travels 300 years into modern Seoul, where he encounters Choi Hee-jin, a no-name actress who has been provided with the chance to play the character of Queen In-hyun in a television drama.

Ad

Although both Queen In Hyun's Man and Dear Hongrang are quite different considering their plots, they still possess similar elements, such as a historical narrative, alongside romance, fantasy, amnesia, and other factors.

Dear Hongrang is available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More