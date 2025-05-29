5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Second Shot at Love

The romance and comedy drama Second Shot at Love premiered on May 12, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Choi Soo-young, Gong Myung, Kim Sung-ryoung, Kim Sang-ho, Jo Yoon-hee, and Kang Hyoung-suk. It was helmed by director Jang Yoo-jeong. The series was penned by screenwriters, including Myung Soo-hyun and Jun Ji-hyun.

Second Shot at Love follows the story of a veteran car mechanic, Han Geum-ju, who is good at her job and enjoys drinking alcohol. Meanwhile, her first love and friend, Seo Ui-joon, returns to her hometown due to an unknown incident. He is a medical specialist and has started working at the public health center. He has no liking for liquor. Subsequently, Geum-ju is labeled as an alcoholic, and she plans to quit drinking.

If the viewers enjoyed the storyline, direction, cast line-up, and other details regarding Second Shot at Love, they could binge-watch the five dramas similar to it.

Doctor Slump, Brewing Love, Welcome to Samdal-ri, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Second Shot at Love

1) Doctor Slump

Featuring Doctor Slump cast (Image via Instagram/@ssinz7)

Where to watch: TVING and Netflix

Cast: Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, Gong Sung-ha

The medical and comedy-drama Doctor Slump revolves around a successful plastic surgeon, Yeo Jeong-u, and an anesthesiologist, Ha-neul. The duo reunites after facing major setbacks in their respective lives. They find comfort in each other's company, and soon romance blooms.

Both Doctor Slump and Second Shot at Love involve the reunification of former friends, struggle, hardships, burnout syndrome, and other elements.

2) Brewing Love

Featuring Brewing Love cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Kim Se-jeong, Lee Jong-won, Shin Do-hyun, Baek Sung-chul, and others

The romance and comedy drama Brewing Love revolves around a former Special Forces member, Chae Yong-ju. She is a devoted salesperson for a liquor company. However, the branch is about to shut down. Subsequently, she embarks on a mission to sell a new beer created by a sensitive brewmaster, Yun Min-ju. Soon, Min-ju faces a dramatic change after Yong-ju arrives in his life.

Both Brewing Love and Second Shot at Love focus on the concept of alcohol, which brings both the male and female leads close.

3) Welcome to Samdal-ri

Featuring Welcome to Samdal-ri (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hye-sun, Kim Mi-kyung, Seo Hyun-chul

The slice-of-life and romance Korean drama Welcome to Samdal-ri follows the story of childhood friends Cho Yong-pil and Cho Sam-dal, who have different dreams. Following the demise of Yong-pil's mother, he decides to become a weather forecaster and shield the elders of Jeju Island from the extreme weather.

Meanwhile, Sam-dal moves to Seoul, where she emerges as a successful fashion photographer under the pen name Cho Eun-hye. However, Sam-dal has to return to her hometown following a controversy with her two sisters.

Both Second Shot at Love and Welcome to Samdal-ri include the reunification of old lovers, childhood friends, a strong female lead, a soft male lead, and other elements.

4) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Featuring Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha cast (Image via Instagram/@seonho__kim)

Where to watch: Netflix and TVING

Cast: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi, and In Gyo-jin

The romance and life drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows the love story of a dentist, Yoon Hye-jin, and Hong Do-sik. The former moves to the seaside village of Gongjin, where she decides to set up her dentist clinic.

At the new place, she rubs the local people the wrong way with her rude behavior. However, Do-sik solves the problems she causes. Together, Du-suk and Hye-jin navigate a meaningful life in the village and find love in each other.

Both Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Second Shot at Love had a village setting where the male protagonist tries to help the female lead in healing.

5) When the Weather is Fine

Featuring When the Weather is Fine (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Hulu, iflix, and Netflix

Cast: Park Min-young, Seo Kang-joon, Lee Jae-wook, and Kim Hwan-hee

When the Weather is Fine follows the story of a cellist, Hae-won, who returns to Bookhyun Village after being exhausted from Seoul Life. She meets her former classmate Eun-seob, who owns the Goodnight Bookstore. He has had a crush on her since his high school days and hired her at his place. They develop a meaningful bond and fall in love as they work together.

Both When the Weather is Fine and Second Shot at Love incorporate the themes of village setting, healing, comfort, and failures.

Second Shot at Love is available to stream on Rakuten Viki.

