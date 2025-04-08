Second Shot at Love: Release date, cast, plot, and more 

Second Shot at Love is slated to premiere on May 12, 2025 on tvN. Two episodes will be aired every Monday and Tuesday for one hour and ten minutes. It is a comedy and romance show, featuring Choi Soo-young, Gong-myung, Jo Yoon-hee, Kang Hyung-suk, Kim Sung-ryung, Kim Sang-ho, and more cast members.

Director Jang Jung, known for shows such as The Bros and Finding Mr. Destiny, has helmed the latest project. Meanwhile, screenwriter Myung Hyun, popular for Monthly Magazine Home, and Drinking Solo, has penned the script of this tvN drama.

Second Shot at Love has also been referred to by various names, including Extremely Sensible Alcoholic, Please Abstain from Alcohol, and others.

Cast, plot, and more about the forthcoming drama Second Shot at Love

Plot and storyline

Second Shot at Love depicts the story of a car mechanic, Han Geum-joo, who works at a top Korean automobile company. She is good at socializing and enjoys drinking alcohol. However, after she is labeled as an alcoholic, she decides to quit drinking.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Second Shot at Love has been provided below:

"Han Geum-joo (Sooyoung) is a 10-year veteran car mechanic for a top Korean automobile company. She is good at her job and enjoys socializing with people from her work. She enjoys drinking alcohol and considers herself a sensible drinker. One day, she reunites with her first love and friend, Seo Ui-joon (Gong-myung), who has returned to his hometown from Seoul."

It further reads:

"Seo Ui-joon worked as a medical specialist at a prestigious university hospital in Seoul, but, for an unknown reason, he has returned to his hometown and begun to work as a director at the public health center. Unlike Han Geum-joo, Seo Ui-joon hates alcohol. Meanwhile, Han Geum-joo gets the dishonor of being labeled an alcoholic, and she challenges herself to quit drinking."

Cast and characters

Choi Soo-young as Han Geum-joo

The South Korean actress Choi Soo-young portrays the character of a car mechanic, Han Geum-joo, in the drama Second Shot at Love. She is known in the town as the woman who drinks better than men. However, after being called an alcoholic, she takes on a new challenge of quitting alcohol.

Choi Soo-young is famous for various dramas, including If You Wish Upon Me, Not Others, and more. She has been reportedly confirmed for the upcoming series Liar, Lawyer.

Gong Myung as Seo Ui-jun

Gong Myung plays a specialist doctor who has been transferred to Bocheon Health Center in a rural village. Earlier, he worked at a prestigious hospital in Seoul. According to him, alcohol is not a cure for life's situation and can ruin other people's lives. He is also Han Geum-joo's friend and first love, who is likely to help her get rid of the alcoholic title.

Previously, Gong Myung featured in the series, such as Way Back Love, Lovers of the Red Sky, and more.

In recent news, tvN dropped a teaser for the upcoming drama Second Shot at Love, providing a glimpse into the everyday life of main protagonists.

